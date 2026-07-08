Food and Drink

Oceans 234 Announces 2026 Summer Chef Series With Seven South Florida Chefs

A rotating residency running July 9 through September 30 pairs the Deerfield Beach institution with James Beard nominees, a Chopped champion, and a Hell's Kitchen finalist.
Oceans 234 Interior
Oceanfront Deerfield Beach restaurant spotlights seven acclaimed South Florida chefs in a rotating two-week residency, each collaborating on exclusive appetizer and entree specials from July 9 through September 30.Photo’s Courtesy: Oceans 234
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Oceans 234's Summer Chef Series runs July 9 through September 30, with a new guest chef every two weeks.

  • Participating chefs include Dean Max, David MacLennan, Paula DaSilva, Adrienne Grenier, Michael Hackman, and the husband-and-wife team of Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth.

  • Each chef collaborates with Executive Chef Duvan Marin on one appetizer and one entree for the specials menu during their residency.

  • Reservations are required through SevenRooms.

A Rotating Residency With Real Culinary Weight

Oceans 234, the oceanfront institution in Deerfield Beach, is running its annual Summer Chef Series from July 9 through September 30, a rotating residency built around seven South Florida chefs with James Beard nominations, a Chopped title, and a Hell's Kitchen finalist appearance among their credentials. Each chef spends two weeks collaborating with Oceans 234 Executive Chef Duvan Marin on one appetizer and one entree added to the specials menu.

Executive Chef Duvan Marin
Executive Chef Duvan MarinPhoto’s Courtesy: Oceans 234
Jeff Mcinnis & Janine Booth
Jeff Mcinnis & Janine BoothPhoto’s Courtesy: Oceans 234
Adrienne Grenier
Adrienne GrenierPhoto’s Courtesy: Oceans 234
Michael Hackman
Michael HackmanPhoto’s Courtesy: Oceans 234
Dean Max
Dean MaxPhoto’s Courtesy: Oceans 234
David Maclennan
David MaclennanPhoto’s Courtesy: Oceans 234

Who's Cooking, and When

The series opens July 9 with James Beard-nominated Dean Max of The Break House Kitchen + Beach Bar, Oceans 234's sister restaurant, whose menu includes a crispy soft shell crab appetizer and grilled lamb skewers with eggplant caviar. David MacLennan of Even Keel Fish Shack follows July 23, then Hell's Kitchen finalist and James Beard semifinalist Paula DaSilva of PGA National Resort from August 6. Chopped champion Adrienne Grenier of Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale takes August 20, followed by Michael Hackman of West Palm Beach's two-time MICHELIN Bib Gourmand-recognized aioli starting September 3. The series closes September 17 with Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, the husband-and-wife team behind Root & Bone and Stiltsville Fish Bar, whose Southern-inspired cooking has earned multiple James Beard nods.

How to Get a Seat

Reservations are required and available through SevenRooms, with pricing varying by dish rather than a fixed prix fixe. Oceans 234 is also offering hosted media dines tied to specific chef collaborations for outlets interested in covering a particular residency in person.

Why This Series Matters for the Region

Seven chefs, seven distinct restaurants, and a single specials menu that changes every two weeks makes the series less a marketing gimmick than an actual survey of where South Florida's dining talent is concentrated this summer, stretching from Deerfield Beach to Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach.

Oceans 234 Interior
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