Oceans 234 Announces 2026 Summer Chef Series With Seven South Florida Chefs

Oceans 234's Summer Chef Series runs July 9 through September 30, with a new guest chef every two weeks.
Participating chefs include Dean Max, David MacLennan, Paula DaSilva, Adrienne Grenier, Michael Hackman, and the husband-and-wife team of Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth.
Each chef collaborates with Executive Chef Duvan Marin on one appetizer and one entree for the specials menu during their residency.
Reservations are required through SevenRooms.
Oceans 234, the oceanfront institution in Deerfield Beach, is running its annual Summer Chef Series from July 9 through September 30, a rotating residency built around seven South Florida chefs with James Beard nominations, a Chopped title, and a Hell's Kitchen finalist appearance among their credentials. Each chef spends two weeks collaborating with Oceans 234 Executive Chef Duvan Marin on one appetizer and one entree added to the specials menu.
The series opens July 9 with James Beard-nominated Dean Max of The Break House Kitchen + Beach Bar, Oceans 234's sister restaurant, whose menu includes a crispy soft shell crab appetizer and grilled lamb skewers with eggplant caviar. David MacLennan of Even Keel Fish Shack follows July 23, then Hell's Kitchen finalist and James Beard semifinalist Paula DaSilva of PGA National Resort from August 6. Chopped champion Adrienne Grenier of Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale takes August 20, followed by Michael Hackman of West Palm Beach's two-time MICHELIN Bib Gourmand-recognized aioli starting September 3. The series closes September 17 with Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, the husband-and-wife team behind Root & Bone and Stiltsville Fish Bar, whose Southern-inspired cooking has earned multiple James Beard nods.
Reservations are required and available through SevenRooms, with pricing varying by dish rather than a fixed prix fixe. Oceans 234 is also offering hosted media dines tied to specific chef collaborations for outlets interested in covering a particular residency in person.
Seven chefs, seven distinct restaurants, and a single specials menu that changes every two weeks makes the series less a marketing gimmick than an actual survey of where South Florida's dining talent is concentrated this summer, stretching from Deerfield Beach to Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach.
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