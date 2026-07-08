The Joyce's Wine Program Earns Global Recognition

The Joyce, a 45-seat steakhouse on Miami Beach, has earned Star Wine List's Best Medium-Sized Wine List in Florida and its Global Silver Star for Best Medium-Sized Wine List.
Wine Spectator named The Joyce a recipient of its 2026 Best of Award of Excellence.
The wine program, led by Beverage Director Andrew Herron, has expanded from roughly 300 selections to more than 500 in six months.
The cellar holds approximately 1,200 bottles focused on benchmark producers from France, Italy and Spain.
The Joyce built its wine list around a simple idea: a 45-seat steakhouse can carry a cellar as serious as any dining room in Miami. That bet has paid off in the form of three separate honors in short order, including a spot among only four U.S. restaurants recognized globally in its category by Star Wine List.
Star Wine List named The Joyce's cellar the Best Medium-Sized Wine List in Florida, earning the organization's Gold Star designation. The program then received Star Wine List's Global Silver Star for Best Medium-Sized Wine List, making The Joyce one of only four U.S. restaurants recognized in that category, according to Star Wine List. Most recently, Wine Spectator announced The Joyce as a recipient of its 2026 Best of Award of Excellence, independently confirmed in trade coverage of this year's award cycle.
The list is led by Beverage Director Andrew Herron, whose program has expanded from roughly 300 selections to more than 500 in six months. The cellar now runs to approximately 1,200 bottles, with a focus on benchmark producers from France, Italy and Spain.
The Joyce is a 45-seat American steakhouse on Miami Beach from Spicy Hospitality Group. Executive Chef James Taylor, whose background includes Alinea and Bavette's in Chicago, leads a menu built on technique-driven, entirely seed-oil-free preparation of familiar steakhouse dishes. The Joyce is located at 448 Española Way, Miami Beach.
For a 45-seat room to draw a Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence in the same cycle as a Star Wine List global honor is a rare pairing, and it puts The Joyce's cellar in conversation with rooms many times its size.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.