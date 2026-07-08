The Joyce's Wine Program Earns Global Recognition

Star Wine List named The Joyce's cellar the Best Medium-Sized Wine List in Florida, earning the organization's Gold Star designation. The program then received Star Wine List's Global Silver Star for Best Medium-Sized Wine List, making The Joyce one of only four U.S. restaurants recognized in that category, according to Star Wine List. Most recently, Wine Spectator announced The Joyce as a recipient of its 2026 Best of Award of Excellence, independently confirmed in trade coverage of this year's award cycle.