Eden Roc Miami Beach Debuts an Aperol Spritz Daybed Experience Through August

Eden Roc Miami Beach has launched an exclusive Aperol Spritz Daybed Experience, running July 1 through August.
Guests book a branded Aperol cabana through Resort Pass, with poolside and ocean views.
The cabana package includes Aperol towels, sunglasses, hats, and a complimentary fruit platter.
The promotion is timed to National Spritz Day, August 1.
Eden Roc Miami Beach has turned its pool deck orange for the summer, launching an Aperol Spritz Daybed Experience that runs through August and peaks around National Spritz Day on August 1.
Guests who book one of the Aperol Cabanas get the full branded treatment: Aperol towels, sunglasses, and hats, plus a complimentary fruit platter to go with the poolside and ocean views. The cabanas are bookable daily through Resort Pass for the length of the promotion.
A hotel-brand partnership built around a single, visually consistent color and a specific calendar date gives Eden Roc an easy hook for both organic social content and a clear promotional window, rather than running a generic summer poolside push, and it gives readers a specific, bookable reason to plan a Miami Beach pool day around a date already circled for spritz season.
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