Forever Young: Nostalgic Sips Worth Remembering Debut at North Italia

North Italia's "Forever Young" cocktail campaign debuted July 3 and runs through Labor Day, September 7, 2026.
The national lineup includes S'more Please (Basil Hayden bourbon, amaro nonino, cacao, toasted marshmallow) and Capri Punch (Nikka vodka, Aperol, mango, pineapple, Luxardo cherry, lemon).
Brickell's location carries an exclusive Lemonade Stand cocktail made with Tito's Vodka, limoncello, vanilla, oat milk, and bubbles.
North Italia's summer cocktail program leans on nostalgia rather than novelty, turning campfire desserts and neighborhood lemonade stands into a five-drink menu.
S'more Please, built on Basil Hayden bourbon, amaro nonino, cacao, and toasted marshmallow, and Capri Punch, made with Nikka vodka, Aperol, mango, pineapple, Luxardo cherry, and fresh lemon.
The Lemonade Stand, made with Tito's Vodka, limoncello, vanilla, oat milk, and bubbles, is exclusive to the Brickell location.
North Italia's Brickell exclusive gives Miami diners a reason to build a summer stop around one drink rather than a marketing theme.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.