Food and Drink

Forever Young: Nostalgic Sips Worth Remembering Debut at North Italia

North Italia's summer cocktail program turns campfire desserts and lemonade stands into a five-drink menu, with a Brickell-exclusive pour built for Miami
North Summer Sips Roller Rink
North Summer Sips Roller RinkCredit: North Italia / Bread & Butter PR
1 min read

At a Glance

  • North Italia's "Forever Young" cocktail campaign debuted July 3 and runs through Labor Day, September 7, 2026.

  • The national lineup includes S'more Please (Basil Hayden bourbon, amaro nonino, cacao, toasted marshmallow) and Capri Punch (Nikka vodka, Aperol, mango, pineapple, Luxardo cherry, lemon).

  • Brickell's location carries an exclusive Lemonade Stand cocktail made with Tito's Vodka, limoncello, vanilla, oat milk, and bubbles.

North Italia's summer cocktail program leans on nostalgia rather than novelty, turning campfire desserts and neighborhood lemonade stands into a five-drink menu.

What is on the menu?

S'more Please, built on Basil Hayden bourbon, amaro nonino, cacao, and toasted marshmallow, and Capri Punch, made with Nikka vodka, Aperol, mango, pineapple, Luxardo cherry, and fresh lemon.

North Summer Sips Summer Crush
North Summer Sips Summer CrushCredit: North Italia / Bread & Butter PR

Why does Brickell get its own drink?

The Lemonade Stand, made with Tito's Vodka, limoncello, vanilla, oat milk, and bubbles, is exclusive to the Brickell location.

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Why it matters

North Italia's Brickell exclusive gives Miami diners a reason to build a summer stop around one drink rather than a marketing theme.

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