Vernick Fish Brings a Serious Oyster Bar to the Four Seasons Philadelphia

At a Glance
Vernick Fish occupies the ground floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, at One North 19th Street in Logan Square
Chef Greg Vernick, a James Beard Award winner who trained under Jean-Georges Vongerichten, leads the kitchen
The menu centers on East and West Coast oysters, crudo, and seasonal fish
Adam Tihany designed the loft-style room, which holds a dining room, chef's counter, bar, lounge, and private dining room
Vernick Fish occupies the ground floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, and it is the rare hotel restaurant that the city treats as its own. The kitchen belongs to Greg Vernick, a James Beard Award winner who trained under Jean-Georges Vongerichten before opening his first Philadelphia restaurant, and the menu he built here is narrower and more disciplined than the setting might suggest.
Adam Tihany designed the space, and the plan does a lot of quiet work. A single loft-style volume carries a dining room, a chef's counter, a bar, a lounge, and a private dining room, with an open kitchen at the center of it. The arrangement gives the restaurant several registers to operate in at once: a counter seat during service reads very differently from a table in the dining room, and the bar functions as its own room entirely.
The polish is what a Four Seasons address implies. The volume is not. An open kitchen at the center keeps the noise level where a dining room stays social, and that decision sets the tone for the whole evening.
Seafood is the entire argument. The menu is built around East and West Coast oysters, crudo, and seasonal fish, and the raw bar is where the kitchen's sourcing shows most plainly. Oysters arrive from both coasts, which lets a table taste the difference between them in a single sitting rather than committing to one.
Past the raw selections, the menu runs small plates and larger entrees built to be shared. The construction stays restrained throughout. Vernick built his reputation on cooking that leaves good ingredients recognizable, and the seafood program here follows that logic: fish handled simply, accompaniments chosen to support rather than compete. Vegetable-driven sides and a short dessert list round out a menu that stays tighter than most restaurants of this size attempt.
The wine list leans toward the whites and lighter reds that seafood asks for, and the cocktail menu carries the same contemporary sensibility as the food. The bar takes walk-ins from 4:30 p.m., half an hour ahead of dinner service, which makes it one of the more useful rooms in Center City for anyone without a reservation or waiting on one.
Logan Square puts the restaurant within walking distance of most of what brings visitors to Center City, and the hotel above it means an evening can end without arranging a car. The Four Seasons also runs Vernick Coffee Bar in the same building, which makes the tower a full day's worth of the chef's cooking if you are staying upstairs.
It suits three occasions particularly well: a dinner that needs to feel like an event without a tasting menu's commitment, a solo seat at the counter, and a first night in Philadelphia when nobody has the energy to travel for dinner. For anyone who cares about oysters specifically, the raw bar is the reason to come.
Vernick Fish, One North 19th Street, Philadelphia. Dinner daily from 5 p.m., bar from 4:30 p.m.
The writer's meal was hosted. RESIDENT maintains full editorial control over all coverage.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.