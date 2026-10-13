The Estate House at Jumby Bay Review: Caribbean History Reimagined Through Fine Dining, Rated 4.9 RESIDENT™ Stars

The menu is ambitious enough to create interest without relying excessively on culinary theatrics. Among the starters, the most memorable dish was the cheese-filled gnocchi. Rich, substantial, and generously filled with cheese, the gnocchi delivered a satisfying combination of flavor and texture. The pasta retained a firm structure with a slightly doughy quality, creating a dish that felt indulgent and comforting. It was unquestionably my favorite appetizer of the evening. The beef tartare was well prepared and enjoyable, although it did not leave the same lasting impression. That distinction is worth making. At restaurants of this caliber, the difference between a good dish and an exceptional one often comes down to whether it creates a memorable experience. For the main course, the Dover sole reflected the kitchen's more delicate approach to seafood. Light and carefully prepared, the fish allowed its natural qualities to remain at the forefront. It was an excellent example of how simplicity, when supported by proper technique, can be more rewarding than unnecessary complexity. The vegetarian cauliflower preparation was satisfactory, although not particularly distinctive compared with the stronger dishes. Overall, however, the kitchen demonstrated consistency and confidence.