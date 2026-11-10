Food and Drink

Black Sheep Coffee Brings Gingerbread and White Chocolate to Grove Central

The British specialty coffee brand's limited winter menu pairs both flavors with espresso, ceremonial-grade matcha and roasted hojicha.
Iced gingerbread latte topped with whipped cream and cookie crumbs in a Black Sheep Coffee cup
The Iced Gingerbread Latte from the winter menu.Courtesy of Black Sheep Coffee
2 min read

Black Sheep Coffee has launched its winter menu at Grove Central in Miami, with White Chocolate and Gingerbread collections that run across coffee, ceremonial-grade matcha, roasted hojicha and chai. The limited-time menu is available now in Miami and at the brand's locations in Dallas and Austin.

"Gingerbread and White Chocolate just taste like the holidays," said Eirik Holth, co-founder of Black Sheep Coffee. "We're bringing both back in a big way this year, with everything from a classic Gingerbread Latte to White Chocolate Matcha and Hojicha."

Hot gingerbread latte with whipped cream in a black Black Sheep Coffee cup
The hot Gingerbread Latte.Courtesy of Black Sheep Coffee

The White Chocolate Collection

  • White Chocolate Matcha: ceremonial-grade matcha with white chocolate and your choice of milk
  • White Chocolate Hojicha: mellow, roasted hojicha with white chocolate
  • White Chocolate Latte: espresso and white chocolate
  • White Chocolate Chai: aromatic chai with white chocolate

Each is served hot or iced.

Iced white chocolate matcha with layered green matcha in a clear cup
The Iced White Chocolate Matcha.Courtesy of Black Sheep Coffee
Iced white chocolate hojicha in a clear Black Sheep Coffee cup
The Iced White Chocolate Hojicha.Courtesy of Black Sheep Coffee
Hot white chocolate chai in a holiday-themed Black Sheep Coffee cup
The hot White Chocolate Chai.Courtesy of Black Sheep Coffee

The Gingerbread Collection

  • Gingerbread Latte: espresso with warm gingerbread
  • Gingerbread Matcha Latte: ceremonial-grade matcha with gingerbread
  • Iced Gingerbread Cold Brew Latte with Cold Foam: cold brew, gingerbread and milk under a layer of cold foam

Hojicha first joined Black Sheep Coffee's seasonal menu this fall and returns for winter alongside matcha in both hot and iced drinks.

Hot gingerbread matcha latte with latte art beside a gingerbread cookie
The Gingerbread Matcha Latte.Courtesy of Black Sheep Coffee
Iced gingerbread cold brew latte with cold foam in a clear cup
The Iced Gingerbread Cold Brew Latte with Cold Foam.Courtesy of Black Sheep Coffee
Iced gingerbread latte topped with whipped cream and cookie crumbs in a Black Sheep Coffee cup
Miami Welcomes a UK Favorite: Black Sheep Coffee Opens First Florida Location in Coconut Grove

About Black Sheep Coffee

Founded in 2013 by college roommates Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet, Black Sheep Coffee was the first specialty coffee brand in the U.K. to serve 100 percent specialty-grade Robusta beans. It now runs more than 140 locations across the U.K., Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the United States, with cafes in Texas and Miami.

Iced white chocolate latte with espresso swirls in a clear cup
The Iced White Chocolate Latte.Courtesy of Black Sheep Coffee

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