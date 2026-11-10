Black Sheep Coffee Brings Gingerbread and White Chocolate to Grove Central

Black Sheep Coffee has launched its winter menu at Grove Central in Miami, with White Chocolate and Gingerbread collections that run across coffee, ceremonial-grade matcha, roasted hojicha and chai. The limited-time menu is available now in Miami and at the brand's locations in Dallas and Austin.

"Gingerbread and White Chocolate just taste like the holidays," said Eirik Holth, co-founder of Black Sheep Coffee. "We're bringing both back in a big way this year, with everything from a classic Gingerbread Latte to White Chocolate Matcha and Hojicha."