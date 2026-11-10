Black Sheep Coffee Brings Gingerbread and White Chocolate to Grove Central

Black Sheep Coffee has launched its winter menu at Grove Central in Miami, with White Chocolate and Gingerbread collections that run across coffee, ceremonial-grade matcha, roasted hojicha and chai. The limited-time menu is available now in Miami and at the brand's locations in Dallas and Austin.
"Gingerbread and White Chocolate just taste like the holidays," said Eirik Holth, co-founder of Black Sheep Coffee. "We're bringing both back in a big way this year, with everything from a classic Gingerbread Latte to White Chocolate Matcha and Hojicha."
Each is served hot or iced.
Hojicha first joined Black Sheep Coffee's seasonal menu this fall and returns for winter alongside matcha in both hot and iced drinks.
Founded in 2013 by college roommates Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet, Black Sheep Coffee was the first specialty coffee brand in the U.K. to serve 100 percent specialty-grade Robusta beans. It now runs more than 140 locations across the U.K., Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the United States, with cafes in Texas and Miami.
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