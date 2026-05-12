Where Tastemakers Stay on the French Riviera: The Best Hotels in Cannes, Antibes, Nice and Beyond

Best for Old-School Riviera Glamour: Carlton Cannes. La Croisette's most storied address and the center of gravity during the Cannes Film Festival.
Best for Seclusion and Gardens: Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Twenty-two acres of pine and garden on the tip of Cap d'Antibes.
Best for Dramatic Views: Château de la Chèvre d'Or. Two Michelin stars and views stretching from Nice to the Italian border.
Best Boutique Address: Hôtel Belles Rives. F. Scott Fitzgerald's former residence in Juan-les-Pins, still family-owned, and one of the last great piano bars on the Riviera.
Best for Understated Luxury: Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat. The benchmark for Riviera hospitality since 1908, on the most exclusive peninsula on the coast.
The French Riviera, known locally as the Côte d'Azur, stretches roughly 75 miles along the Mediterranean from the Italian border past Nice, Antibes, and Cannes. It is one of the most visited coastlines in the world, and the concentration of exceptional hotels here is unmatched in Europe. Knowing where to land makes all the difference.
Cannes is La Croisette, cinematic and social, anchored by Belle Époque landmarks like the Carlton and the Martinez that have hosted the film world's elite since long before the festival was an institution. Antibes and Cap d'Antibes offer something quieter, a peninsula of gardens and sea-facing estates where Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc has set the standard for Riviera hospitality since the 1870s.
Nice is a full city with a working harbor, a Belle Époque promenade, and hotels ranging from boutique conversions to grand palace properties. Further along the coast, the hilltop village of Èze sits 1,400 feet above the sea with views that stretch toward Monaco, while Cap-Ferrat, the secluded peninsula between Nice and Monaco, is home to the Four Seasons Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, one of the most celebrated resort hotels in the world.
What follows is a destination-by-destination guide to the best luxury hotels on the French Riviera, from Cannes and Antibes to Nice, Cap-Ferrat, and Èze.
Cannes runs along one of the most famous stretches of coastline in the world. La Croisette, the sweeping boulevard that lines the waterfront, is flanked by grand hotels, designer boutiques, and beach clubs that draw a well-traveled crowd from spring through September. The city is best known for the Cannes film festival each May, which fills every room and raises every rate, but Cannes draws visitors year-round with its markets, its old quarter Le Suquet, and a social energy that few cities in the world can match. If you want to be at the center of Riviera life, this is where you stay.
The Carlton has anchored La Croisette since 1913, and no other hotel in Cannes carries the same weight of history. Its 369 rooms and suites range from Classic rooms to Iconic Suites, many with direct Mediterranean views. The two new wings house 37 private residences with one to four bedrooms, combining full hotel services with apartment-style privacy.
Dining spans five venues including the Riviera Restaurant and Rüya for contemporary Turkish cuisine, while the Carlton Beach Club, the first private beach in Cannes, remains one of the finest places on the coast to spend a day. During the Cannes Film Festival each May, this is the center of gravity for the industry.
Built in 1929, the Hôtel Martinez is the Art Deco counterpart to the Carlton's Belle Époque grandeur, and together they define La Croisette. The hotel's 410 rooms and suites are decorated in a contemporary Art Deco style, marble bathrooms, and many with private terraces overlooking the Mediterranean. The Penthouse Apartments are among the largest suites in Europe, with unparalleled views of the Bay of Cannes.
Dining is anchored by La Palme d'Or, the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant, alongside Le Sud for Mediterranean dining and La Plage du Martinez beach club for lunch at the water's edge. L'Oasis du Martinez Spa by Carita offers bespoke treatments combining advanced scientific expertise with natural minerals.
The Mondrian is the contemporary option on La Croisette, and it fills a gap the grand dames cannot. Spread across eleven floors at 45 Boulevard de la Croisette, the hotel offers 75 rooms and suites with sea views, direct access to the Antibes shopping street, and the only private garden on the Croisette.
Dining is led by Mr. Nakamoto, serving an elevated menu of local and seasonal ingredients with Asian influences, while Hyde Beach handles casual beachfront days with Italian classics and cocktails. It is a smaller, more design-forward property than its neighbors, with a Green Globe Gold certification for sustainability. A good fit for travelers who want a La Croisette address without the scale and formality of the historic palace hotels.
Tucked between Cannes and Nice, Antibes has a character entirely its own. The old town's 16th-century ramparts drop straight to the sea, and the daily market on Cours Masséna is one of the best in the region. Cap d'Antibes, the pine-covered peninsula that extends south into the Mediterranean, is a different world altogether. Private, green, and home to some of the most storied addresses on the entire coast, it is where serious Riviera travelers have always come to escape.
There is no other hotel quite like this one on the French Riviera. Open since 1870 on the southern tip of Cap d'Antibes, the Oetker Collection property sits within 22 acres of pine and garden, with 117 suites spread across three distinct parts of the estate: the original Napoleon III château, the Eden-Roc Pavilion, and Les Deux Fontaines residence. Rooms are decorated in an 18th-century style with courtyard, garden, or Mediterranean views.
The seawater infinity pool carved into the cliffs is one of the most photographed spots on the coast. Dining is anchored by the Michelin-starred LouRoc restaurant and the Eden-Roc Restaurant, serving refined Mediterranean cuisine on a terrace overlooking the Lérins Islands. Five clay tennis courts, a full spa, complimentary bikes and electric buggies, and 33 private beach cabanas complete the picture. The hotel opens seasonally from mid-April to mid-October, and rates are among the highest on the Riviera. They are also, for many guests, worth every euro.
A Relais & Châteaux property with 35 rooms and suites sitting directly on the water between Cannes and Nice, the Cap d'Antibes Beach Hotel is one of the few addresses on the entire coast with its own private beach. Belgian architect Bernard Dubois redesigned the hotel as a tribute to the geometric architecture of Palm Springs. The best room in the house is Le Cap Suite, with a sea-facing terrace and Jacuzzi.
Dining is split between Les Pêcheurs, the Michelin-starred restaurant where chef Nicolas Rondelli builds his menu each day around the morning catch, and BABA, the open-air beach restaurant run in partnership with celebrated Israeli chef Assaf Granit, serving a menu where Middle Eastern flavors meet the traditions of Provençal cuisine. A wellness area, infinity pool, and exotic garden round out an address that feels more like a private club than a hotel.
This is where F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote Tender Is the Night in the 1920s, and the Art Deco bones of the building have barely changed since. Set directly on the waterfront in Juan-les-Pins, midway between Cannes and Nice, Belles Rives has 43 rooms and suites with Carrara marble bathrooms and balconies overlooking the Bay of Angels.
The Michelin-starred La Passagère serves fresh seafood and refined Mediterranean cuisine on a panoramic terrace above the sea, while the Plage Belles Rives beach restaurant handles long, leisurely lunches on the private beach below. The Fitzgerald Piano Bar is one of the better spots on the coast for an evening cocktail at sunset. The water ski club, operating from the hotel's own pier since the 1940s, is a Riviera institution in its own right. Still family-owned and operated, the hotel has the kind of warmth that larger properties rarely manage.
Nice is the Riviera's largest city and its most underrated. The Promenade des Anglais runs for miles along the Bay of Angels, the Old Town is full of Baroque churches and excellent restaurants, and the hotel landscape ranges from grand Belle Époque palaces to well-considered boutique conversions in the historic center. It is also the most practical base on the coast, with its own international airport and easy train connections to Monaco, Cannes, and beyond. Stay here if you want the Riviera with a real city around it.
The Negresco has stood on the Promenade des Anglais since 1913, and its pink-domed Belle Époque facade is as recognizable as any building on the French Riviera. A classified Historic Monument and a member of Leading Hotels of the World, it is independent, privately owned, and unlike anywhere else in Nice. The hotel's 102 rooms and 28 suites are each decorated differently, moving through the great periods of French art from Louis XV to contemporary design, with paintings and sculptures at every turn. The crown of the house is the new sixth-floor Penthouse Suite, reimagined between sky and sea with uninterrupted views over the Bay of Angels.
Dining is anchored by Le Chantecler, the Michelin-starred restaurant led by Chef Virginie Basselot, Meilleur Ouvrier de France, and the more relaxed La Rotonde brasserie. In summer, the private beach opens just across the Promenade. The historic Le 1913 bar, with its oak paneling and bespoke cocktails, is worth a visit whether or not you are a guest.
Originally opened in 1848 as the Hôtel de France, the Anantara Plaza has been a fixture of Nice's waterfront for nearly two centuries. The Belle Époque facade is intact; the interior is entirely new, redesigned in 2022 by the award-winning David Collins Studio with 151 rooms and suites decorated in pastel tones, wood, marble, and Mediterranean textures, most with either a sea or garden view and a balcony or terrace.
The standout is SEEN by Olivier, the rooftop restaurant led by Chef Olivier da Costa, serving contemporary Mediterranean cuisine alongside Niçoise specialties, local sea urchin and oysters, and black truffles from nearby Le Rouret, with 360-degree views over the city and the coast. A full Anantara Spa, hammam, sauna, and 24-hour fitness center round out the amenities, and guests have access to Ruhl Plage, a private beach club a five-minute walk away. The location, steps from Place Masséna and the Promenade des Anglais, is among the best in Nice.
A 17th-century convent in the heart of Nice's Old Town is not the most obvious setting for a luxury hotel, but the Hôtel du Couvent makes a strong case for it. The 88 rooms and suites are furnished with antiques and works of art, ranging from compact Clarisse rooms to La Très Grande Suite, a 1,786-square-foot space that is among the largest in Nice.
The hotel runs its own farm in the hills above Nice, mills its own flour for an on-site bakery, and grows herbs and vegetables in the convent's garden, feeding Le Restaurant du Couvent from breakfast through dinner. Le Bistrot des Serruriers spills into the surrounding neighborhood. The Roman Baths, a wellness facility, sit alongside a pool and open-air cinema.
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is a small peninsula southeast of Nice that has accumulated some of the most valuable real estate in Europe. The village itself is unhurried, with a harbor full of fishing boats and a coastal path that circles the entire peninsula in under two hours. The hotels here are few and exceptional, and the point of coming is precisely the seclusion, the gardens, and a pace of life that feels genuinely removed from the rest of the coast.
Open since 1908, the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat is the reason people come to this peninsula. Set within six hectares of gardens on the southern tip of Cap-Ferrat, with views stretching from Nice to Monaco, it has been the benchmark for Riviera luxury for more than a century and remains one of the most celebrated resort hotels in the world. Rooms are split between the Heritage Building, where Palace Sea-View rooms and suites look directly over the Mediterranean, and Les Terrasses du Cap, a garden sanctuary where Pool Terrace Suites open onto private swimming pools shaded by Aleppo pines.
The Michelin-starred restaurant, Le Cap, anchors a dining program that also includes the Club Dauphin beach club, where a heated seawater pool and private cabanas sit above the rocks at the water's edge. Le Spa rounds out the amenities with a full hydrotherapy circuit, treatment rooms, and indoor and outdoor fitness studios.
Èze village sits 1,400 feet above the Mediterranean on a rocky promontory between Nice and Monaco, and arriving here for the first time tends to stop people in their tracks. The views are among the most dramatic on the entire coast. The village itself, medieval and largely car-free, is home to just two hotels, both of which make the most of an extraordinary setting. It is a short drive down to the beach, but most guests find they are in no hurry to leave.
Perched high above the Mediterranean at the top of Èze's medieval village, Château Eza is one of the most dramatically situated hotels on the French Riviera. The 400-year-old property, once the residence of Swedish Prince William, has just 14 rooms and suites, each decorated in a Louis XIII style. The smaller rooms look onto the village; the larger ones and the Presidential Suite open onto sweeping sea views from private terraces and balconies.
The Michelin-starred restaurant, led by Chef Justin Schmitt, serves refined French and Mediterranean cuisine behind floor-to-ceiling windows that open fully in summer, with additional terrace seating that looks straight down to the coast below. It is one of the more memorable places to have lunch on the entire Riviera, whether or not you are staying. A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World and a two Michelin Keys property.
Where Château Eza has 14 rooms, La Chèvre d'Or has a full village. The property has been woven into the medieval fabric of Èze since 1953, spreading across a collection of historic buildings connected by stone staircases and terraced gardens, with views that stretch from Nice to the Italian border. Rooms and suites range from cozy village-facing Tradition rooms to the Panoramic Suite and the Nietzsche Suite, both with private pools and unobstructed sea views.
The restaurant, La Chèvre d'Or, holds two Michelin stars under Chef Tom Meyer, a Meilleur Ouvrier de France. Les Remparts handles more casual bistro dining, while Le Café du Jardin serves lunch in an open-air garden setting. A spa, wellness facilities, and a pool complete the amenities. A Relais & Châteaux property and a member of Les Grandes Tables du Monde, it is one of the most complete luxury hotel experiences on the French Riviera.
The French Riviera has been drawing travelers for well over a century, and the reasons have not changed much. The coastline is beautiful, the food is among the best in Europe, and the concentration of exceptional hotels between Cannes and the Italian border is unmatched anywhere in the world. What has changed is the range.
Today the best hotels on the Côte d'Azur span grand Belle Époque palaces on the Promenade des Anglais, cliff-top medieval retreats in Èze, seclusion on the peninsula of Cap-Ferrat, and design-forward boutique properties tucked into the Old Towns of Antibes and Nice. Whether you are planning a long summer stay or a long weekend, there is an address on this coast that will suit exactly what you are looking for. The hotels in this guide are the ones worth knowing.
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