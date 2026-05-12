Where Tastemakers Stay on the French Riviera: The Best Hotels in Cannes, Antibes, Nice and Beyond

The French Riviera has been drawing travelers for well over a century, and the reasons have not changed much. The coastline is beautiful, the food is among the best in Europe, and the concentration of exceptional hotels between Cannes and the Italian border is unmatched anywhere in the world. What has changed is the range.

Today the best hotels on the Côte d'Azur span grand Belle Époque palaces on the Promenade des Anglais, cliff-top medieval retreats in Èze, seclusion on the peninsula of Cap-Ferrat, and design-forward boutique properties tucked into the Old Towns of Antibes and Nice. Whether you are planning a long summer stay or a long weekend, there is an address on this coast that will suit exactly what you are looking for. The hotels in this guide are the ones worth knowing.