The Maldives Resorts We’d Book Again and Again

Best for honeymoons: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli, Hurawalhi Island Resort, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Best for families: Soneva Fushi, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Vakkaru Maldives

Best for privacy: Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, One&Only Reethi Rah, Jumeirah Olhahali Island

Best for overwater villas: Soneva Jani, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Best for food and wine: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Vakkaru Maldives

Best for marine life: Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru, Six Senses Laamu, Soneva Fushi

Best for wellness: Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru, Six Senses Laamu, Kudadoo

Best for art and creativity: JOALI Maldives, Soneva Fushi

Best for active travellers: Six Senses Laamu, Vakkaru Maldives, One&Only Reethi Rah

Best for easy access from Malé: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, One&Only Reethi Rah, Jumeirah Olhahali Island

Best all-inclusive: Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, Hurawalhi Island Resort