Costa Rica's New Luxury Coast Is Taking Shape at Punta Cacique

Punta Cacique is emerging as Costa Rica's newest destination for luxury branded residences.
Waldorf Astoria Estate Homes mark the next chapter in the peninsula's long-term master plan.
Buyers are increasingly looking beyond Peninsula Papagayo for early luxury investment opportunities.
Wellness, nature, and world-class hospitality are redefining luxury living in Guanacaste.
For years, Peninsula Papagayo has defined Costa Rica's luxury real estate market, attracting affluent buyers seeking world-class resorts, private residences, and extraordinary natural beauty. Today, another stretch of Guanacaste's Pacific coastline is beginning to capture that same attention. Punta Cacique, home to the recently opened and the first completed Estate Homes at Waldorf Astoria Residences Costa Rica Punta Cacique, represents more than another luxury development. It reflects a broader shift within Costa Rica's premium residential market as buyers search for opportunities in emerging destinations before they reach full maturity. As branded residences continue attracting global interest, Punta Cacique is positioning itself as one of Central America's most compelling luxury real estate stories.
The story of Punta Cacique began long before the first homeowners arrived. In 2006, Steve Case, co-founder of AOL and Chairman and CEO of Revolution Places, acquired the Cacique Peninsula with a vision of creating a low-density community that respected Costa Rica's remarkable landscape while delivering a world-class residential and hospitality experience. Nearly two decades later, that vision is taking shape. The completion and delivery of the first Estate Homes marks an important milestone within the 600-acre master-planned community. Rather than rushing development, the project evolved through careful planning, architectural collaboration, and environmental stewardship. Today, Punta Cacique includes the acclaimed Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica, sold-out branded condominiums, and now a limited collection of Estate Homes overlooking the Gulf of Papagayo.
The Estate Homes are designed to immerse residents in one of Costa Rica's most spectacular coastal environments. Perched above Playa Penca, each fully furnished residence frames expansive views of the Pacific Ocean while embracing the peninsula's natural contours. Homes range from four to five bedrooms with interior living space reaching more than 5,700 square feet and total living areas exceeding 11,000 square feet across multiple indoor and outdoor levels. Private pools, expansive terraces, gourmet kitchens, spa-inspired primary suites, and carefully selected natural materials create an atmosphere where architecture complements rather than competes with the surrounding landscape. Earth-toned finishes, native vegetation, teak ceilings, handcrafted stone, and open-air living spaces reinforce a design philosophy that celebrates Costa Rica's environment while delivering the level of luxury expected from the Waldorf Astoria brand.
Location remains one of Punta Cacique's greatest advantages. Situated near the Nicoya Peninsula, one of the world's recognized Blue Zones, the community embraces a lifestyle centered on longevity, wellness, and connection to nature. Owners enjoy direct access to Playa Penca along with the amenities of the Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica, recently recognized among the region's leading resorts. A full-service spa, movement studio, yoga pavilion, thermal pools, fitness center, private beach club, multiple dining venues, and dedicated concierge services transform ownership into a hospitality-driven experience. Residents also receive Hilton Honors Diamond status throughout ownership and have the option to participate in a professionally managed rental program. The combination of branded hospitality and private residential ownership continues to attract buyers seeking both lifestyle and long-term value.
For more than fifteen years, Peninsula Papagayo served as the benchmark for luxury coastal living in Costa Rica. Today, Punta Cacique is beginning to write its own story. With more than half of the Estate Homes already sold before final completion, market demand suggests buyers recognize the opportunity to own within a community still in its early stages of growth. Future plans include additional wellness experiences, a working farm, equestrian facilities, curated retail, and complementary hospitality offerings that expand beyond traditional resort living. For international buyers comparing Costa Rica with destinations such as Hawaii or Los Cabos, Guanacaste continues to offer a compelling combination of accessibility, biodiversity, privacy, and lifestyle. Located just 30 minutes from Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport, Punta Cacique delivers exceptional convenience without sacrificing tranquility.
Luxury real estate is increasingly defined by authenticity rather than excess. Buyers want more than impressive architecture and premium amenities. They are seeking destinations that offer lasting connections to culture, nature, wellness, and community. Punta Cacique reflects that evolution. Its measured approach to development, commitment to preserving the surrounding landscape, and integration of world-class hospitality create an ownership experience that extends well beyond the residence itself. As Costa Rica's luxury market continues evolving, developments that successfully combine environmental stewardship with exceptional design are likely to shape its future. The completion of the first Estate Homes at Waldorf Astoria Residences Costa Rica Punta Cacique is not simply the delivery of luxury residences. It signals the continued emergence of one of Central America's most exciting coastal destinations.
Branded Residential by Hilton extends the light and warmth of hospitality for which Hilton is known worldwide, creating opportunities to own real estate at globally renowned properties in the world’s most desirable addresses. The portfolio delivers elevated offerings from estate homes in resort settings to private residences in iconic urban cities, rooted in a philosophy of care and attention to the resident experience across categories, with commercial success across all market segments, from luxury to lifestyle and beyond. With 12 world-class brands spanning 40 residences operating across 27 countries, and nearly 50 residences in development, Branded Residential by Hilton brings Hilton’s century of influence and expertise in global hospitality to a culturally-savvy, design-forward, and diverse, best-in-class portfolio. Learn more at hiltonbrandedresidences.com.
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