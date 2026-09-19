This $2 Billion Swiss Ski Town Is Reinventing the Winter Vacation

Location: The Ursern Valley in the canton of Uri, in central Switzerland.
Village elevation: Approximately 1,444 meters, or 4,738 feet.
Skiing: Around 180 kilometers of slopes across the wider Andermatt–Sedrun–Disentis region.
Season: Gemsstock’s usual skiing window runs from November into April, subject to snow and operating conditions.
Best suited to: Skiers, travelers interested in food and wellness, and groups whose enthusiasm for skiing varies.
Getting there: Road and rail access, with the final rail approach from Göschenen. Allow extra time for winter conditions and check connections for your dates.
If you have ever taken a ski vacation with someone who likes skiing considerably more than you do, you will know how much the choice of resort matters. One person wants to catch the first lift. The other would quite like another coffee, a swim, and somewhere interesting to have lunch. Finding a place that suits both can make the whole trip better.
Andermatt, in Switzerland’s Ursern Valley, is becoming that sort of place. Experienced skiers have long known it for Gemsstock, the mountain above the village with steep terrain and a reputation for deep snow. More recently, luxury hotels, ambitious restaurants, and a concert hall have given visitors other reasons to come. You can still spend every available hour skiing. You can also make a perfectly good day of doing something else.
Much of this has taken shape through a redevelopment led by entrepreneur Samih Sawiris. The destination reports the transformation at more than $2 billion. The result is a village where a serious ski trip can comfortably accommodate a long lunch, a spa afternoon, or an evening of music.
For winter 2026/27, that makes Andermatt worth a closer look.
Andermatt’s appeal begins with something that predates its new hotels; it is an established mountain village. Its history includes Alpine trade routes, early tourism, and a long association with the Swiss Army. The historic center remains part of the experience, alongside the newer Andermatt Reuss quarter.
That distinction is useful when deciding where to stay. Andermatt Reuss is a planned development, with contemporary apartments, restaurants, and shops arranged around Piazza Gottardo and along Furkagasse. Wood, natural stone, and references to regional building traditions connect the new architecture to its surroundings, although you will have no difficulty telling the old village from the new.
For visitors, the advantage is the growing choice. A trip can include mountain days and village evenings, with enough variety to make staying longer appealing.
The wider Andermatt–Sedrun–Disentis region offers around 180 kilometers of slopes, but the more useful question is which part suits the way you ski.
Gemsstock, reaching 2,962 meters, is the main draw for experienced skiers. Its steep descents and freeride terrain help explain why Andermatt had a following well before the luxury hotels arrived. Nätschen–Gütsch offers gentler terrain for learners and more leisurely skiers, while the wider region adds variety for groups with different abilities. The destination is also part of the Epic Pass network, Andermatt’s official skiing guide sets out the main areas.
If you are coming for the off-piste skiing, arrange a qualified local guide and the appropriate avalanche equipment. Gemsstock’s bowls and couloirs are a large part of its attraction, but choosing a route requires more than following tracks left by someone else.
If you are traveling to the Alps to ski, reliable snow is likely to be high on your list. Andermatt benefits from a high mountain setting, with terrain rising well above the village, north-facing slopes on Gemsstock, and weather patterns that can bring substantial snowfall.
The destination describes Gemsstock’s usual season as November to April. That is a helpful planning window, although it does not mean every lift and piste operates throughout those months. Conditions on the upper mountain can also differ considerably from those lower down.
The resort’s long-running Gurschen Glacier fleece program also helps preserve approximately 75% of the covered snowpack. It is a practical adaptation to changing winter conditions.
Dining has become a reason to visit Andermatt. The destination’s restaurants hold six Michelin stars between them, an impressive concentration for a mountain village.
At The Chedi, The Japanese holds two Michelin stars and serves Japanese-inspired cuisine under chefs Dominik Sato and Fabio Toffolon. It is the sort of reservation to make while planning the trip, particularly if you have one evening in mind.
IGNIV Andermatt, which opened on Furkagasse in December 2024, holds two Michelin stars and takes a more communal approach to fine dining. Part of Andreas Caminada’s restaurant family, it serves elaborate dishes designed for sharing. For friends traveling together, passing dishes around the table offers a sociable way to settle into a long dinner.
Up the mountain, Gütsch by Markus Neff combines refined cooking with views over the Central Swiss Alps. It is accessible to pedestrians by the Gütsch-Express gondola, which makes it especially useful when some of your party are skiing and others are not. Arrange lunch together, then go your separate ways again afterward.
The Chedi opened in 2013 and helped establish Andermatt as a luxury destination. Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy, it brings Asian influences to an Alpine setting through wood, natural stone, and generous spaces for sitting quietly.
The details are particularly appealing in winter. A ski butler can warm your boots before you head out, while a heated indoor pool and extensive spa provide a reason to return with some afternoon left. The Wine Library and The Cigar Library offer additional spaces to unwind after a day on the slopes.
Dining is another reason to stay. The hotel’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant, The Japanese, gives you somewhere special to end the day, with Japanese-inspired cooking from chefs Dominik Sato and Fabio Toffolon. Between the skiing, spa, and dinner, it is easy to build a winter break around the hotel.
The Radisson Blu Hotel Reussen offers a more relaxed base, with Swiss chalet references, Scandinavian design influences, and a choice of rooms, suites, and residences. The larger accommodation options are useful for families and friends who want some shared space.
Its wellness facilities include a indoor pool with mountain views, two saunas, and a steam bath. Spun serves contemporary Swiss cooking, while Bärbar provides somewhere to settle in for a drink after a day outside. It is a sensible choice if you want a comfortable accommodation and a proper swim after a long day on the slopes.
You can spend time in the winter landscape without committing to downhill skiing. Snowshoeing offers a slower way to explore, while cross-country skiing provides a different sort of exercise in the valley. Back in the village, the winter ice rink adds another option.
The Andermatt Concert Hall, hosts orchestral performances and chamber music, adding an evening of live classical music to a stay in the mountains.
There is also something to be said for a less organized afternoon. Walk through the historic village, look around the shops on Furkagasse, enjoy a meal in one of the many restaurants or return to the hotel for a swim. There is enough to enjoy in the village to make a day away from the slopes part of the holiday.
The scale of Andermatt’s redevelopment becomes clearer when you look beyond the hotels. Sawiris’s project has included residences, restaurants, ski infrastructure, cultural facilities, and the creation of an entirely new village quarter.
32 of 42 planned apartment buildings had been completed, with designs by 30 international architects. The investment has also supported facilities with everyday uses, including a public swimming pool and spaces for sport and events.
Andermatt’s history helps put the change in perspective. The opening of the Gotthard railway tunnel in 1882 diverted traffic away from the mountain pass. The Swiss Army subsequently became an important presence, establishing a major training ground in 1885. Tourism now plays a central role in the village’s latest chapter.
The development is still evolving. Visitors should expect a destination with a preserved historic center and a substantial contemporary addition.
Andermatt is worth considering for winter 2026/27, with skiing for all levels, from gentle slopes around Nätschen–Gütsch to Gemsstock’s challenging terrain. Restaurants, hotel spas, and cultural events add plenty to enjoy beyond the mountain.
The appeal is in how easily skiing fits alongside the rest of a stay. A morning on the slopes can lead to lunch overlooking the mountains, an afternoon in the spa, and dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Together, these experiences make Andermatt a place to enjoy the whole winter vacation, from the first lift to the evening’s last course.
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