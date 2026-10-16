7 Places to Spend Christmas in Europe and the Hotels Worth Booking Now

Seven destinations across France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and England combine Christmas markets, local traditions and luxury hotels.
Highlights include Dresden’s historic Striezelmarkt, Christmas Day opera in Vienna, London’s festive lights and skiing in St. Moritz.
Places to stay range from Hôtel Cour du Corbeau near Strasbourg Cathedral to Claridge’s in Mayfair and Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in the Swiss Alps.
Market dates vary, with Basel’s principal markets closing on December 23, Salzburg’s continuing through January 1 and Schönbrunn’s through January 6.
Europe’s Christmas traditions are a good reason to plan a December trip. Strasbourg fills its historic squares with market stalls and illuminations, while Dresden brings together traditional wooden decorations and Christmas stollen. There is plenty to enjoy beyond shopping, from an evening at the opera in Vienna to Christmas lunch at Claridge’s in London.
Where you stay is part of the pleasure. In Salzburg, Hotel Goldener Hirsch puts you on Getreidegasse in the old town. In Basel, Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois overlooks the Rhine, with the city’s Christmas markets nearby. These seven destinations offer Christmas markets, seasonal traditions and special places to stay, with advice on when to visit and what to book.
Strasbourg’s Christmas markets open on November 27, 2026, bringing wooden stalls, regional food and festive lights to the historic center. The cathedral and surrounding squares give you a natural starting point. Browse the decorations, stop for gingerbread and mulled wine, and leave time to explore the streets between the markets.
Hôtel Cour du Corbeau Strasbourg – MGallery Collection is close to the cathedral, in a sixteenth-century building with 63 individually designed rooms. The historic architecture gives the hotel a distinctly Alsatian character, while its central position makes it easy to head out more than once during the day.
The hotel’s location near the cathedral means you can drop off your shopping and head back out without arranging transport. That is especially welcome when you want to spend another hour enjoying the Christmas lights before dinner.
For more of Alsace’s Christmas markets, this private Christmas markets tour pairs you with a local driver for a full day exploring the region’s villages, with an itinerary tailored to the places you want to visit.
Dresden’s Striezelmarkt dates to 1434, and local traditions remain a large part of its appeal. Look for Ore Mountain woodcraft, the little Pflaumentoffel good-luck figures and Dresden Christstollen. The market runs from November 25 to December 24, 2026.
Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden stands near the Royal Palace, Zwinger and Semper Opera House. Its illuminated courtyard has a winter chalet serving fondue, raclette and wine. Book this stay before Christmas Eve to enjoy the Striezelmarkt.
For a local introduction, this Dresden Christmas market walking tour takes you exploring with a small group and includes a hot drink and a local treat along the way.
Salzburg’s main Christmas market occupies Domplatz and Residenzplatz, with stalls set against the cathedral and the surrounding old town. Handcrafted gifts, seasonal food and local celebrations give visitors plenty to explore. A traditional Krampus run takes place on December 5, 2026, adding another reason to plan your dates carefully. The market runs from November 19, 2026, to January 1, 2027.
Hotel Goldener Hirsch, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Salzburg brings traditional Austrian hospitality to its Getreidegasse address. Antiques and handcrafted furniture furnish the interiors. Ask the concierge to arrange restaurant reservations and help select a musical performance. Together, the markets and an evening concert make a perfect Salzburg getaway.
This Salzburg Christmas Market and City Tour combines a guided walk through the old town with stories about Austrian Christmas traditions, a visit to Salzburg Cathedral and a gingerbread tasting.
Vienna’s Christmas markets give you several different settings to explore. Stephansplatz brings stalls to the cathedral surroundings, Rathausplatz hosts the city’s large Christmas market, and Schönbrunn adds a palace backdrop. Spread your visits across several days and leave time for the city’s cafés.
Schönbrunn’s market runs from November 6, 2026, to January 6, 2027, making Vienna a good choice for a later festive trip.
Hotel Sacher Wien is near the Vienna State Opera and the Albertina. Its individually designed rooms, traditional restaurants and Original Sacher-Torte make it an excellent base for enjoying the city. For Christmas week, spend Christmas Eve over a five-course dinner at Hotel Sacher Wien, then head to the nearby Vienna State Opera on Christmas Day for Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles.
This private Vienna Christmas markets walking tour visits at least three markets in one evening, with a guide sharing Viennese Christmas traditions as you walk through the illuminated city center.
Basel’s Christmas markets on Barfüsserplatz and Münsterplatz run from November 26 to December 23, 2026. Both sit within the old town, making it easy to combine browsing with a walk through the decorated streets. Visit both squares and allow time for food stops along the way.
Travelers arriving later can visit the newer Christmas village at Theaterplatz, which continues until January 3, 2027.
Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois sits on the banks of the Rhine in Basel’s old town. Book a river-view room to make the most of the setting, then return from the Christmas markets for Swiss and French dishes at Brasserie Les Trois Rois. For a special dinner, Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl holds three Michelin stars, making a restaurant reservation worth arranging alongside your stay.
London’s Christmas decorations turn an evening walk into an outing of its own. Regent Street’s illuminated angels stretch above the road, while Covent Garden fills its covered market with oversized bells and baubles. Follow the lights through Carnaby Street and Seven Dials, stopping at the shops along the way.
For Christmas markets, head to the Southbank Centre, where wooden chalets line the riverside with street food and warm drinks. Christmas by the River near London Bridge offers more stalls with views of Tower Bridge, making the Thames a good place to spend an afternoon before the evening lights.
Claridge’s in London puts you on Brook Street in Mayfair, close to Bond Street’s shops and within walking distance of Regent Street. Its annual designer Christmas tree draws visitors as well as hotel guests, bringing one of London’s festive traditions into the lobby of the place you are staying. Set aside an afternoon for festive afternoon tea at Claridge’s, a welcome break after shopping and seeing the Christmas lights.
See London’s festive decorations from a traditional black cab on this private Christmas lights tour, with a guide taking you through Regent Street, Oxford Street and Covent Garden.
St. Moritz offers a mountain setting for Christmas, with a resort stay that gives you time to enjoy the Swiss Alps. It is the choice here for travelers who want their hotel to play a larger part in the holiday.
Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, St. Moritz opens for winter on December 3, 2026. Start the morning with breakfast overlooking the lake and mountains at Le Restaurant, then return after skiing for a swim or a massage at Palace Wellness. Afternoon tea in Le Grand Hall comes with live piano music, while Patrizier Stuben serves Swiss dishes in the chalet setting of Chesa Veglia. Together, they give you plenty to enjoy when the ski boots come off.
Between ski days, explore the Christmas markets in nearby Engadin villages, including Celerina on December 5, Samedan on December 6 and Sils on December 20, where stalls sell traditional crafts, regional food and mulled wine.
Get to know the stories behind St. Moritz’s glamorous reputation and winter sports heritage on a private walking tour of the Upper Village, or spend a day exploring the Engadine’s slopes with an instructor on a ski safari, designed for intermediate skiers.
If you have your eye on one of these hotels for Christmas, now is a good time to book. December gets busy, especially on market weekends and over Christmas itself. It is also worth booking festive dinners, tours and concert tickets when you reserve your room, so you can look forward to the parts of the trip you are most excited about.
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