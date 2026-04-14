Creating Healthier Learning Environments: The Impact of Clean Schools on Student Success

Most people think of school cleaning services as a maintenance task. The research tells a different story.

Studies collected by the EPA link poor indoor environmental quality in schools to reduced concentration, lower test scores, and higher absenteeism. The physical condition of a classroom is not background noise. It is an active factor in how well students learn.

When a school is consistently clean, students arrive at a space that signals safety, order, and care. That signal matters more than most administrators realize.