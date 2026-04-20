Why Enjoying Life Now Matters More Than Settling Down in Your 20s?

Your twenties are usually the most adaptable years in your life. You haven't yet taken on many responsibilities; you have more freedom, and it's an opportunity to experiment with your dreams. Getting locked down too early might halt your self-exploration and your genuine interests.

Here are some of the things you can do at this stage:

Travel without the limits or concerns of the family. Take risks in your career or hobbies. Make friends that will last you for a lifetime.

Being present and oriented is key to discovering your interests, which will ultimately shape the kind of person you become in your thirties and beyond.