Turkey received over two million medical tourists during 2024, and plastic surgery accounts for a significant share of that traffic. The appeal is real: procedures that cost €10,000 to €15,000 in the UK or €12,000 in Germany often run between €2,000 and €4,500 for equivalent work in Istanbul, but the price gap creates a secondary problem. The same demand that built Turkey’s reputation also saturated it with options that range from internationally accredited surgical centres to practices with no verifiable credentials at all.
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) notes that revision surgery access after medical tourism can be difficult, as home-country surgeons treating complications often have no relationship with the original operating physician stating that “[a patient] may find it hard to locate a qualified plastic surgeon to treat the problem or to provide revision surgeries”. These structural risks apply regardless of the quality of the original surgeon, and are worth factoring into your logistics before you book.
Before comparing surgeons, anchor your criteria. A reputable provider in this context means board certification under the Turkish Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery Association (TPCD), hospital or clinic accreditation (look for JCI or ISO certification), and accessible before-and-after gallery with documented international patients, and clear logistics for foreign patients including English-language coordination and post-operative follow-up.
After conducting your research, it’s vital to break down your options. Here’s an updated April 2026 guide to six of the most reputable plastic surgeons in Turkey.
Pricing: Procedures at Dr Sengoz’s practice are generally positioned in the mid-range for Istanbul solo surgeons and are typically priced between €3,000 and €5,000 all-inclusive. The same procedures may cost up to €9,000 in the UK and €12,000 in Germany with the US being upwards of $8,000.
Procedures: Dr Sengoz focuses primarily on rhinoplasty: open, closed, ethnic, and revision procedures. BBL and breast surgery are not prominently featured and hair transplant not offered.
Trust and credentials: He maintains an active content presence, publishing educational material and before-and-after case documentation targeting international search queries. Review volume from foreign patients is growing, though the practice is smaller in scale than multi-surgeon clinics. Dr. Sengoz holds multiple degrees showing drawing expertise from other study fields.
Medical tourism logistics: The practice offers online consultation, English-language support, and assistance with accommodation planning. Transfer and recovery coordination is available but managed through third-party partners rather than in-house.
Pros: A strong content footprint signals a transparent approach to patients education, with a niche focus on rhinoplasty showing depth over breadth. The team is also available 24/7 should the need arise.
Cons: As a solo surgeon, surgical volume data is harder to verify independently; the absence of in-house logistics may add friction for international patients. English-language support relies on clinic-level coordination rather than a dedicated international patient team.
Use cases: UK and European patients whose primary procedure is rhinoplasty and who prefer a specialist with documented destination outreach. He targets patients from the UK, US, France and the Gulf, with guides for each market.
Pricing: Pricing falls within Turkey’s standard range of €2,000 to €4,500, depending on complexity. This is a saving of up to 60% compared to the UK markets, with the US being upwards of $8,000 and Germany being no less than €7,000. All-inclusive packages including transport and accommodation are available for international tourists.
Procedures: Dr Cengizhan covers the full range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures - rhinoplasty (open, closed, ethnic and revision), blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, neck lift, liposuction and body contouring. Hair transplant availability must be confirmed at consultation.
Trust and credentials: Dr Cengizhan holds TPCD board certification and operates within a hospital setting rather than a standalone surgical center, a distinction that matters for patients who want full anaesthesia support and emergency infrastructure on-site.
Medical tourism logistics: The practice provides English-speaking patient coordinators, VIP airport transfer, hotel arrangements, and remote post-operative support. Online consultations are available prior to travel. Follow-up care is structured for patients returning to their home countries.
Pros: Broad procedural range under one surgeon reduces the need for multiple consultation; hospital-based setting provides stronger emergency support than clinic-only setups. All inclusive packages are available reducing the logistical burden for patients.
Cons: As a solo surgeon rather than a multi-surgeon clinic, surgical scheduling depends on one practitioner's availability. Remote post-op support requires patients to manage any complication in their home country once they have flown.
Use cases: Foreign patients combining multiple procedures, revision rhinoplasty cases, or patients from the UK, Germany, and Gulf states seeking a full-service experience with in-hospital safety infrastructure.
Pricing: His pricing is comparable to other Istanbul solo surgeons in the bid-tier bracket with procedures being between €2,000 and €4,500 - offering savings of between 60-65% versus UK private rates, and larger savings versus the US and UAE.
Procedures: Dr. Kerem performs rhinoplasty, facelifts, blepharoplasty and complementary aesthetic procedures. Review volume across UK, Canadian, and European patients has accumulated across multiple procedure types. BBL availability and hair transplant provision are not prominently documented and should be confirmed at consultation.
Trust and credentials: Dr. Kerem has built a consistent international testimonial pipeline, with documented reviews from UK and European patients specifically, a signal of genuine foreign-patient experience rather than domestic-only practice. Dr. Kerem is also TPCD board certified with 259 verified reviews on Trustindex.
Medical tourism logistics: English-language support and consultation are available. Logistics coordination is handled at the practice level, with standard transfer and recovery assistance offered but not formally documented.
Pros: Strong cross-procedure testimonial base from verified international patients including Canadian and European patients; breadth across facial procedures makes him suitable for combined face work
Cons: Website content targeting international patients is less developed than some competitors, making independent research harder; logistics infrastructure is not as systematised as larger clinic packages and does not offer any all-inclusive packages.
Use cases: European and UK patients seeking facelift or multi-facial procedure combinations, particularly those who prioritise peer review evidence from similar patient demographics over package convenience.
Pricing: Despite advanced surgical techniques prices typically starting at €2,000 for Rhinoplasty but may vary widely depending on complexity of the procedure. Savings are in line with other clinics when compared to the UK, US, Germany and the UAE.
Procedures: Avsar Clinic covers rhinoplasty, body contouring, and a broader cosmetic surgery menu. The clinic’s defining differentiator is AVSARM, a proprietary robotic surgical arm with 3D pre-surgical mapping. Hair transplant is not offered. All-inclusive packages covering accommodation and transfers are available but will not be fixed-price.
Trust and credentials: The AVSARM system is a notable technical distinction, however this system’s specific outcomes versus conventional techniques has not yet been studied. The micro-robotics used during surgery are CE-certified with Dr Avsar performing multiple procedures per year.
Medical tourism logistics: The clinic targets international patients and offers coordination services, though the emphasis in public-facing content leans heavily on the technology differentiator rather than logistics detail.
Pros: Technology-forward positioning may appeal to patients who prioritise precision instrumentation and broad procedural menu under clinic structure. Has been performing surgeries since 2006 being one of the most experienced surgeons.
Cons: The robotic arms lack published clinical evidence; the technology differentiation without outcome data is a marketing signal, not a medical one. English language support is mentioned but not guaranteed the same way as for providers with formal coordinators.
Use Cases: Patients drawn to innovation-led positioning who are prepared to request independent outcome documentation before proceeding. Gulf states, and UK/Germany patients must prioritize innovation with surgical instrumentation.
Pricing: Carely Clinic publishes all-inclusive rhinoplasty packages starting at €2,850, a competitively structured price point that includes accommodation and standard transfers. These packages may lead to savings of up to 70% when compared with the UK, US, Germany and the UAE.
Procedures: The clinic focuses on rhinoplasty as its primary marketed procedure and uses WhatsApp-based intake funnels for initial patient contact. Other types of surgeries include blepharoplasty, facelift and necklift, breast augmentation and reduction as well as liposuction, BBL and hair transplants.
Trust and credentials: The clinic is optimised for international patient acquisition and has developed content around their all-inclusive model. Procedures are performed in JCI accredited hospitals, the gold standard for patient safety and quality. The clinic has a 4.2 star rating on Trustindex although reviews are limited.
Medical tourism logistics: The WhatsApp intake model and lifetime follow-up care positioning are differentiators in the logistics category. Package pricing reduces financial ambiguity for patients unfamiliar with itemised surgical billing.
Pros: Transparent pricing reduces cost uncertainty with a lifetime follow-up being a strong patient assurance signal. Pricing structures are transparent, allowing patients to plan financially.
Cons: Clinic-level rather than named-surgeon transparency makes credentialing the individual practitioner harder. English language support is strong for intake but communication quality post-departure depends on WhatsApp responsiveness.
Use cases: Budget-conscious international patients whose primary procedure is rhinoplasty and those who prefer fixed-cost, all-inclusive packages. Patients from the UK, US, Germany and the UAE who prioritize structured aftercare, and medical tourists combining surgery with Istanbul tourism will benefit.
Pricing: This is a rhinoplasty-focused information and referral destination built around rhinoplasty procedures in Turkey. It aggregates content and connects patients to surgeons who have their own pricing, rather than operating as a direct provider. Typical savings are up to 65% when compared to the UK, US, Germany and the UAE.
Procedures: Individual surgeons have their own surgical procedures and preferences. Each doctor can be directly contacted to obtain further details. Coverage of broader procedures including facelift, BBL, blepharoplasty, breast surgery and other non-surgical treatments, depend on the underlying provider matched through the platform.
Trust and credentials: The surgeon ultimately performing the procedure may vary as they function as a referral intermediary, leaving patients to do their own further research on individual credentials for each surgeon. With rhinoplasty being the fourth most performed cosmetic procedure, research is as important as ever.
Medical tourism logistics: As an intermediary, logistics support depends on which surgeon or clinic a patient is matched with.
Pros: Patients from markets with limited local rhinoplasty expertise can use it as a starting point for discovery. Broad procedure and pricing information is aggregated in one place.
Cons: No surgical accountability and the brand’s credibility does not transfer to the surgeon performing the procedure. Cost savings, travel risk, language support and revision access all depend entirely on which provider a patient is ultimately matched with.
Use cases: Patients in the early research phase who need a starting framework, not a direct provider relationship. Not appropriate for revision rhinoplasty patients or those requiring complex logistics, who need a verified named surgeon.
How do I verify my surgeon’s TPCD board certification?
The Turkish Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery Association maintains a public registry. Do not rely solely on a clinic’s self-declaration.
What happens if I need a surgical revision after returning home?
Ask for written documentation of the revision policy and whether remote post-op consultations are included. Some providers offer lifetime follow-up in principle but charge for access in practice.
Is all-inclusive surgeries truly all-inclusive, or are there add-ons?
Confirm in writing what the package covers - anaesthesia, hospital stay, post-op garments, and follow-up consultations are common line items that vary between providers.
How do I assess before-and-after galleries for authenticity?
Look for galleries with documented patient demographics (nationality, age range, and procedure type), not just curated highlight cases.
The problem: Turkey’s plastic surgery market is both its selling point and its liability. High demand produced world-class surgeons and a long tail of providers trading on Turkey’s collective reputation without individually earning it.
TPCD board certification and JCI/ISO hospital accreditation are the only two non-negotiable filters.
All-inclusive pricing is a convenience, not a credential.
Referral platforms carry no clinical accountability - verify the individual surgeon independently.
Confirm your surgeon's TPCD registration directly through the association.
Get written confirmation of facility accreditation, the named operating surgeon, and the revision policy before paying a deposit.
Assess whether the surgeon's set-up and logistics match your needs before booking a consultation.
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