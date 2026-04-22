Pricing: Procedures at Dr Sengoz’s practice are generally positioned in the mid-range for Istanbul solo surgeons and are typically priced between €3,000 and €5,000 all-inclusive. The same procedures may cost up to €9,000 in the UK and €12,000 in Germany with the US being upwards of $8,000.

Procedures: Dr Sengoz focuses primarily on rhinoplasty: open, closed, ethnic, and revision procedures. BBL and breast surgery are not prominently featured and hair transplant not offered.

Trust and credentials: He maintains an active content presence, publishing educational material and before-and-after case documentation targeting international search queries. Review volume from foreign patients is growing, though the practice is smaller in scale than multi-surgeon clinics. Dr. Sengoz holds multiple degrees showing drawing expertise from other study fields.

Medical tourism logistics: The practice offers online consultation, English-language support, and assistance with accommodation planning. Transfer and recovery coordination is available but managed through third-party partners rather than in-house.

Pros: A strong content footprint signals a transparent approach to patients education, with a niche focus on rhinoplasty showing depth over breadth. The team is also available 24/7 should the need arise.

Cons: As a solo surgeon, surgical volume data is harder to verify independently; the absence of in-house logistics may add friction for international patients. English-language support relies on clinic-level coordination rather than a dedicated international patient team.

Use cases: UK and European patients whose primary procedure is rhinoplasty and who prefer a specialist with documented destination outreach. He targets patients from the UK, US, France and the Gulf, with guides for each market.