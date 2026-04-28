Do Second Homeowners in Texas Need Caregiver Coverage?

Hiring a caregiver for your Texas vacation home may seem straightforward, but even a minor accident could create unexpected liability. Caregiver coverage may help protect against claims involving in-home aides, including injuries, property damage, or professional mistakes.
Many homeowners assume their existing policy covers every situation. But depending on the policy and how the caregiver is hired, the coverage may not be as broad as expected.
Second home insurance often includes property protection and personal liability coverage. In many Texas homeowners’ policies, personal liability coverage may respond if you are legally responsible for bodily injury or property damage occurring at the home.
Coverage may apply if a guest slips on a staircase. When the injured person is a paid caregiver providing services, the situation can become more complex.
A paid caregiver may not be treated the same as a social guest. Payment arrangements and job responsibilities can affect how a claim is evaluated and whether certain exclusions apply.
Caregiver coverage often includes general liability and professional liability, and in some cases, workers’ compensation. Traditional liability policies may not address all exposures associated with in-home care.
Gaps may become more relevant when care involves mobility assistance, personal care, or medication reminders.
Professional liability is generally designed to address claims of negligence related to services performed. General liability typically focuses on third-party bodily injury or property damage. Workers’ compensation may be required if a caregiver is legally considered an employee.
Litigation and claim severity in home care have increased in recent years. Increased claim severity may influence how insurers evaluate risk. Policy terms, limits, and underwriting standards can vary significantly.
Texas second homeowners may want to review how their caregiver is classified. Independent contractors, agency-employed aides, and directly-hired caregivers can be treated differently under insurance and employment rules.
If you hire through an agency, you may want to confirm that the agency carries active liability coverage and home health aide insurance.
Insurance underwriting standards in Texas have evolved in recent years. And a report by High Plains Public Radio discusses how some insurers in the area now even use aerial imaging (and other tools) when evaluating properties.
Second homes may receive additional underwriting attention because they are sometimes unoccupied for extended periods. Vacancy can affect how a policy responds to certain claims, depending on the wording of the contract.
Adding paid services inside the home may raise additional questions for some insurers. Policies sometimes contain exclusions related to business activity or compensated services, though terms differ by carrier.
In some situations, directly hiring and paying a caregiver could create an employer-employee relationship. Classification often depends on factors such as the degree of control over work duties and payment structure.
Insurers and regulators may review factors such as:
Who sets the caregiver’s schedule and responsibilities
Whether the homeowner provides tools or equipment
How payment is structured and reported
Employee classification rules can be complex and fact-specific. Coverage outcomes may depend on how the relationship is defined under state and federal guidelines.
Risk exposure may increase when homeowners are not present full-time. Care may be provided in a property that is vacant between visits, which could affect how certain claims are handled.
You may want to review your coverage more closely if:
You directly hire and pay a caregiver
The caregiver performs hands-on personal care tasks
The second home is vacant for extended periods
Second homeowners may benefit from reviewing whether their policy includes exclusions related to compensated services or domestic employees. Specific language in the policy will determine how a claim is handled.
A careful review of your second home policy can help clarify how caregiver-related risks may be treated. Pay close attention to definitions, exclusions, and endorsements related to employees, business pursuits, and residence staff.
You may also want to request proof of insurance from any agency providing care in the home. Certificates of insurance can confirm the types of coverage carried and applicable limits.
If you have questions about how your current policy applies and whether you need to take out additional coverage, speak with an insurance professional. And if this article has been helpful, take a look at some of our other informative content.