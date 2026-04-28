Do Second Homeowners in Texas Need Caregiver Coverage?

Caregiver coverage often includes general liability and professional liability, and in some cases, workers’ compensation. Traditional liability policies may not address all exposures associated with in-home care.

Gaps may become more relevant when care involves mobility assistance, personal care, or medication reminders.

Professional liability is generally designed to address claims of negligence related to services performed. General liability typically focuses on third-party bodily injury or property damage. Workers’ compensation may be required if a caregiver is legally considered an employee.

Litigation and claim severity in home care have increased in recent years. Increased claim severity may influence how insurers evaluate risk. Policy terms, limits, and underwriting standards can vary significantly.

Texas second homeowners may want to review how their caregiver is classified. Independent contractors, agency-employed aides, and directly-hired caregivers can be treated differently under insurance and employment rules.

If you hire through an agency, you may want to confirm that the agency carries active liability coverage and home health aide insurance.