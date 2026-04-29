How a Wrongful Death Settlement Is Distributed Among Heirs Under Illinois' Wrongful Death Act

The Illinois Wrongful Death Act allows family members to file a lawsuit when someone dies because of another person’s negligence, carelessness, or intentional actions. This includes deaths from car accidents, medical mistakes, workplace accidents, faulty products, and more. The law aims to hold the responsible party accountable and provide financial support to those who relied on the deceased. Without this law, families would lack a way to recover their losses after a preventable death.

It’s important to note that the wrongful death claim is made on behalf of the deceased person's surviving spouse and next of kin, rather than the deceased's estate. This distinction affects how the money is distributed and who receives it. If you're unsure how this applies to your situation, consulting an experienced Aurora wrongful death lawyer can help you understand your rights and options. Getting the right legal advice from the beginning can greatly impact the outcome of your case.