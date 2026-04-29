LASIK can be part of well-being because it may reduce dependence on glasses and contact lenses for the right candidate. That can simplify work, exercise, travel, social routines, and day-to-day convenience. For some people, that freedom is not only about appearance. It is about reducing the daily management burden that corrective lenses create.

At the same time, LASIK should be discussed honestly. Dry eye disease is one of the most common complications after corneal refractive surgery and a common reason for dissatisfaction when preoperative screening and treatment are not handled carefully [1][9]. Reviews on refractive surgery and dry eye repeatedly emphasize that ocular surface evaluation before surgery is essential because dry eye affects outcomes, healing, and patient satisfaction [1][9].

That is why LASIK fits best into a broader wellness plan when it is treated as a customized medical decision, not a shortcut. Edward C. Wade, M.D., F.A.C.S., might describe that philosophy this way: "Our approach to LASIK is to match advanced technology to the individual eye so patients can pursue visual freedom in a way that supports both safety and long-term quality of life." This kind of framing respects both the appeal of LASIK and the importance of careful candidacy assessment.

Another quotable statement belongs here. The best vision procedure is not the one that sounds most exciting. It is the one that fits the patient's eyes and life most honestly.