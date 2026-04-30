Red light therapy at home: do you actually need eye protection?

The need for protective eyewear during red light therapy is not universal, but several important factors should guide your decision. One consideration is your proximity to the device. The closer you are to the light panel, the greater the intensity of light reaching your eyes, so those who position themselves just a few inches away, especially with more powerful models, are at higher risk of discomfort or strain. Similarly, session frequency and duration play a large role; the more often and the longer you use your device, the more prudent it becomes to adopt specialized glasses such as the best red light therapy glasses for home use.