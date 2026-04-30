Understanding the Health Potential of Cannabis Seeds

The rapidly growing popularity of hemp seeds is largely due to their unique nutritional value.

Much like the other so-called “super seeds”, flax and chia, they are gluten-free and a great source of protein and fibre. They also contain a high concentration of the heart-healthy polyunsaturated fatty acids, omega-3 and omega-6.

What sets hemp seeds apart is the specific balance of these nutrients.

Compared to flax and chia, hemp has a much higher protein content, around 9.5g per 30g serve. This puts it on par with soybeans, which are widely considered to have the highest concentration of plant proteins.

Importantly, hemp seeds are a complete source of protein. They contain all nine of the essential amino acids the body cannot produce, which is relatively rare for plant proteins. As such, they can be a really valuable addition to any meat-free diet.

The body cannot produce essential fatty acids, like omega-3s and omega-6s, either, so we must get these from our diet too. Ideally, we should get a balance of these, with the ideal ratio being 4:1 (omega-6s to omega-3s) or lower. Hemp seeds can help to achieve this, typically providing fatty acids at a ratio of between 2:1 and 3:1.

As a result of all of this, adding hemp seeds to your diet could help improve several key health markers.

Most significantly, it may help reduce your risk of heart disease by limiting cholesterol absorption and boosting vascular function. It could also help increase brain function, thanks to the high levels of Alpha Linolenic Acid (ALA). ALA is an omega-3 that fuels the building of brain cell membranes and neuron growth.

There is also some evidence that the essential fatty acids in hemp seeds can aid in skin repair. Specifically, they can help reduce inflammation and strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier.

All that being said, hemp seeds should always be treated as a dietary supplement, not a treatment. If you need help managing heart disease, skin conditions, or mental health concerns, please consult your GP.