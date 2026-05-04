Maintain Muscle, Lose Fat: What I Learned After Years of Getting It Wrong

When you’ve struggled with obesity, seeing the scale go down feels like a win, no questions asked. But over time, I started noticing that not all weight loss felt the same.

Some phases left me feeling stronger and more in control. Others left me drained.

Part of that comes down to body composition. Individuals with obesity who lose weight without resistance training can also lose a meaningful portion of lean mass along with fat. In some cases, lean mass can account for 20–30% of total weight lost, depending on the approach.

For me, that was the missing piece.