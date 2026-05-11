How Much Can You Recover With a Maritime and Cruise Ship Accident Lawyer?

When you’re injured in a maritime or cruise ship accident, you’re entitled to pursue several categories of damages.

Economic damages cover your tangible losses, including medical expenses, lost wages, and future healthcare costs. Non-economic damages compensate you for pain and suffering, emotional distress, and diminished quality of life.

You can also recover punitive damages in cases involving gross negligence or willful misconduct, which punish the defendant and deter future violations.

Your maritime lawyer will calculate the full value of your claim by documenting all expenses, consulting medical experts, and evaluating long-term impacts on your health and career.

They’ll fight to guarantee you receive fair compensation for every aspect of your injury. You can contact Brais Law for more information.