One of the most frequently quoted drugs that gets compared to modafinil is each version of the entirely different drug named Adderall. Modafinil had a much more subtle scale and prolonged action as a wakefulness enhancer than amphetamines, when compared to other stimulants.

Adderall, for instance, on the other hand, is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant and is primarily used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It typically has a more substantial energizing and stimulating level with a different side effect profile most of the time.

Both of these drugs are known to promote wakefulness; their mechanisms of action are different, they have different clinical uses and produce differing subjective effects in users. That distinction is why they should never be compared and exchanged in productivity discussions.

Readers seeking a deeper informational breakdown of how wakefulness agents are framed in the medical and productivity context can find this overview here: informational overview of modafinil and wakefulness