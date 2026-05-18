What to Do If a Hit-and-Run Driver Injured You on Your Bike

One moment you might be peacefully riding your bike, and the next you're on the ground, watching a vehicle disappear around a corner. Bicycle hit-and-run crashes are more common than most people realize, and they leave victims dealing with injuries, bike damage, and a frustrating question: what can you actually do when there's no one to hold accountable?

More than you might think. The steps you take in the minutes, hours, and days after the crash affect everything: whether the driver gets found, whether your insurance pays out, and how strong your legal case is if you choose to pursue one.

Getting experienced legal help early is worth it, especially from specialized law firms. For instance, attorneys at Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group have successfully handled hit-and-run cases where the driver was never identified, still securing meaningful compensation for their clients through insurance and other legal avenues. So what should you do if you get in such a situation? This guide explains the main steps to take.