What Are the Dangers of Jaywalking and How Can It Affect a Claim?

Jaywalking can be dangerous because it increases the risk of pedestrian accidents, serious injuries, and legal complications after a crash. Crossing the street outside a designated crosswalk or against traffic signals can make it harder for drivers to react in time.

Pedestrians who jaywalk may also face challenges when filing injury claims after an accident because insurance companies may argue they were partly responsible. This is one reason many people ask, “Is jaywalking illegal?” when trying to understand pedestrian rights and traffic laws.

Jaywalking laws vary by state, but the safety risks remain serious everywhere. Busy roads, poor visibility, distracted drivers, and heavy traffic can turn a simple street crossing into a dangerous situation. Even when a pedestrian is injured, jaywalking may affect how fault is decided in a personal injury case.