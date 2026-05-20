What Are the Dangers of Jaywalking and How Can It Affect a Claim?

Jaywalking can be dangerous because it increases the risk of pedestrian accidents, serious injuries, and legal complications after a crash. Crossing the street outside a designated crosswalk or against traffic signals can make it harder for drivers to react in time.
Pedestrians who jaywalk may also face challenges when filing injury claims after an accident because insurance companies may argue they were partly responsible. This is one reason many people ask, “Is jaywalking illegal?” when trying to understand pedestrian rights and traffic laws.
Jaywalking laws vary by state, but the safety risks remain serious everywhere. Busy roads, poor visibility, distracted drivers, and heavy traffic can turn a simple street crossing into a dangerous situation. Even when a pedestrian is injured, jaywalking may affect how fault is decided in a personal injury case.
One of the biggest dangers of jaywalking is that drivers may not expect pedestrians to cross outside marked crosswalks. Drivers often focus on intersections, traffic lights, and areas where pedestrians are supposed to cross.
When someone suddenly enters the roadway:
Drivers may not have enough time to stop.
Vehicles traveling at high speeds may not react quickly.
Poor lighting can make pedestrians hard to see.
Distracted driving increases accident risks.
Pedestrian accidents can cause severe injuries because the human body has little protection against moving vehicles.
Pedestrians involved in accidents often suffer serious physical harm. Even low-speed collisions can lead to painful and long-lasting injuries.
Common injuries include:
Broken bones
Head injuries
Back and spinal injuries
Cuts and bruises
In severe cases, pedestrian accidents may result in permanent disabilities or fatalities.
Jaywalking can make personal injury claims more complicated. After an accident, insurance companies and attorneys usually investigate who was responsible.
If a pedestrian crossed illegally, insurance companies may argue that the pedestrian contributed to the accident. This can reduce the amount of compensation available in some cases.
Factors that may affect a claim include:
Whether the pedestrian crossed outside a crosswalk
Traffic signal violations
Visibility conditions
Driver speed and behavior
Witness statements and camera footage
Even if a pedestrian jaywalked, the driver may still share responsibility if they were speeding, distracted, or driving recklessly.
Many states use comparative fault rules in personal injury cases. This means both parties may share responsibility for the accident.
For example:
A pedestrian may be partly responsible for jaywalking.
A driver may also be responsible for texting while driving.
If both sides contributed to the accident, compensation may be reduced based on each person’s percentage of fault.
Understanding these laws is important because they may influence how accident claims are handled.
Crosswalks are designed to improve pedestrian safety by giving drivers clear warning that people may cross the street. Crossing at designated locations lowers the chances of sudden accidents.
Using crosswalks helps pedestrians:
Stay visible to drivers
Follow traffic signals safely
Reduce confusion on busy roads
Avoid legal problems after accidents
Even when roads appear empty, crossing in unsafe areas can still create dangerous situations quickly.
Even if a pedestrian jaywalks, drivers still have a legal duty to drive carefully and avoid hitting people whenever possible.
Drivers should:
Stay alert near intersections
Slow down in crowded areas
Watch for pedestrians at night
Avoid distracted driving
Follow speed limits
A driver who acts carelessly may still be held responsible for injuries despite the pedestrian’s actions.
Both pedestrians and drivers can take steps to improve road safety.
Helpful safety tips include:
Always use marked crosswalks when possible.
Wait for walk signals before crossing
Avoid using phones while crossing streets.
Wear visible clothing at night
Drivers should reduce speed in busy pedestrian areas.
Simple safety habits can prevent serious accidents and injuries.
Jaywalking increases the risk of serious pedestrian accidents.
Drivers may not expect people to cross outside crosswalks.
Injuries from pedestrian accidents can be severe or life-changing.
Jaywalking may reduce compensation in personal injury claims.
California Vehicle Code Section 21955 addresses crossing outside crosswalks.
Drivers still have a duty to drive safely and avoid collisions.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.