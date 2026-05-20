What Happens To Your Brain When You Don't Get Enough Sleep

After a single night of bad sleep, the most noticeable effect is on the prefrontal cortex, the region responsible for executive function: planning, impulse control, complex reasoning, and emotional regulation. This is the part of the brain that effectively goes offline first when sleep-deprived. You can still function on routine tasks, but anything requiring judgement, creative problem-solving, or emotional restraint gets noticeably harder.

The amygdala, the part of the brain that processes emotional reactions, goes the opposite direction. It becomes more reactive. Studies using brain imaging have shown that sleep-deprived subjects show roughly 60% greater amygdala activation in response to emotional stimuli compared to well-rested subjects. In plain terms, you overreact to things you'd normally shrug off, and you feel that reaction more intensely. The prefrontal cortex, which would normally moderate the amygdala, isn't online to do its job.