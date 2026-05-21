How Eric Santana Helps Clients Navigate Civil and Criminal Matters

Facing a criminal charge or dealing with the aftermath of a serious accident can quickly become overwhelming. The right attorney does more than file paperwork or appear in court. They guide clients through stressful situations, explain legal options clearly, and protect their rights from the very beginning.

For people searching for dependable legal representation in Louisiana, working with experienced attorneys like Eric Santana can make a major difference. As Managing Partner of Santana Blanchard LLC, he handles both criminal defense and civil matters, giving clients broader legal support under one roof.

That combination matters because many legal issues overlap, especially when accidents, insurance claims, or criminal allegations happen at the same time.