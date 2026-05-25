Hyperphantasia vs Aphantasia: The Complete Guide to Mental Imagery

The strength of imagery influences the way information is encoded and retrieved from memory. If vivid mental imagery is formed in one's mind, then they will prove to be more effective in visualizing, experiencing emotions, and moving through space. Weak imagery does not mean poor intelligence or learning capacity; it only shows that one uses different methods of thinking, such as verbal codes, logic, and abstraction. Imagery cognition studies have shown that both extremes of hyperphantasia and aphantasia can do just as well in memory tests when using the right techniques (Pearson et al., 2015; Keogh & Pearson, 2018).