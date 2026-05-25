In Israel, where daily life often moves at an intense pace, it is common for patients to be told that jaw pain is simply “stress.” Whether it’s from work, family responsibilities, or the broader pressures of life, stress is blamed for temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders.

That explanation, while common, may be missing the bigger picture.

Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist and TMJ expert, David S. Frey, had a detailed conversation on YouTube that provides a comprehensive understanding of TMH. His work at Perfect White Smile — David S. Frey, DDS Cosmetic Dentistry demonstrates a change in modern dentistry, showing a shift in dentistry toward treating the root cause rather than just the symptoms, which is a practice shared by practitioners in Israel.