Saudi Arabia is having its moment — and the world is noticing.
Tens of thousands of professionals from the US, UK, Europe, and across Asia are landing job offers in the Kingdom every year. Finance, technology, healthcare, construction, education, hospitality — virtually every sector is expanding at a pace that has few parallels in the world today. And at the center of this transformation, quietly but confidently, sits Jeddah: Saudi Arabia's most cosmopolitan city, its cultural capital, and its gateway to the Red Sea.
If you've just accepted a position in Jeddah — or you're seriously considering one — you're likely already researching housing, schooling, and lifestyle. But one thing expats almost universally overlook until it becomes urgent? Dental care.
This guide is your introduction to life in Jeddah, the Kingdom's remarkable healthcare investments, and why choosing the right dental clinic in Jeddah matters more than you'd expect — especially if you're used to a certain standard of care back home.
Jeddah sits on the eastern shore of the Red Sea and has served as a major trading port for centuries. Today, it's a city of contrasts in the best possible sense: a UNESCO World Heritage Site (the historic Al-Balad district) coexists with gleaming skyscrapers, a booming restaurant scene, and one of the most vibrant coastal promenades in the Middle East.
For expats, Jeddah tends to be a more relaxed entry point into Saudi life than Riyadh. The city has a deeply cosmopolitan DNA — it has always been a city of arrivals, from Hajj pilgrims to merchant families from across the Arab world, South Asia, and East Africa. That diversity is baked into the culture, the food, and the social fabric.
Internationally recognized schools, luxury residential compounds, a thriving food and café culture, water sports on the Red Sea, and proximity to some of the world's most spectacular diving sites — Jeddah offers a quality of life that surprises almost everyone who makes the move.
The flood of international talent into Saudi Arabia is not accidental. It is the direct result of Vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's sweeping national transformation programme launched in 2016.
The goals are ambitious: diversify the economy away from oil dependence, build world-class tourism and entertainment infrastructure, create a competitive, knowledge-based private sector, and position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for investment and innovation.
The results are visible in every direction. Riyadh Season — an annual entertainment and cultural festival — has grown into one of the largest events of its kind on the planet, attracting international artists and millions of visitors. NEOM, the futuristic city being built in the northwest of the country, has created enormous demand for global talent. Giga-projects in tourism, logistics, and technology are generating high-value roles that simply didn't exist five years ago.
For the professionals filling these roles, the Kingdom is investing in a quality of life to match: infrastructure, retail, hospitality — and crucially, healthcare.
The Saudi government has committed hundreds of billions of riyals to modernising its healthcare infrastructure as part of Vision 2030. The goal is explicit: develop a healthcare sector that serves not just Saudi nationals, but international patients and resident professionals.
What does this mean in practice? New hospital builds and clinic networks across major cities. Aggressive recruitment of internationally trained medical professionals. Rapid adoption of digital health records, telemedicine, and advanced diagnostic technology. And a healthcare regulatory environment — overseen by the Saudi Health Council and the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) — that is increasingly aligned with international accreditation standards.
For expats, this is genuinely good news. The days of flying home or to Bangkok for specialist care are increasingly behind those living in Jeddah. World-class treatment — including in dentistry — is available locally, and in some cases, the standard of care exceeds what you'd find in your home country.
Dental care is one of the first practical concerns expats raise when planning a long-term move to Saudi Arabia. The questions are predictable: Will I find a dentist who speaks English? Will the standards be comparable to what I'm used to? Can I trust an unfamiliar clinic with complex work?
The honest answer is that Jeddah's dental landscape is varied. There are budget clinics catering to a high-volume market, and there are premium practices that operate at the standard of the best clinics in London, New York, or Zurich.
For professionals relocating with their families, the distinction matters. Routine cleanings are one thing; orthodontics for children, implants, cosmetic work, or specialist endodontic treatment are another. You want a practice with internationally credentialed specialists, English-fluent staff, modern equipment, and a patient experience that doesn't feel like a compromise.
That's where Tam Dental stands apart.
Tam Dental is one of Jeddah's most respected dental practices, and it has become the clinic of choice for a significant and growing share of the city's expat community.
The clinic offers a full spectrum of dental services under one roof: general dentistry, orthodontics (including Invisalign), dental implants, root canal treatment, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, pediatric dentistry, periodontics, oral surgery, and maxillofacial procedures. Whatever your dental needs — from your first check-up in the Kingdom to complex specialist work — Tam Dental is equipped to handle it.
But what genuinely sets Tam Dental apart is its team.
When expats ask how to find a dentist in Jeddah they can trust, the answer is almost always about credentials. Where was the doctor trained? What boards have they passed? What institutions stand behind their expertise?
At Tam Dental, the answer to that question is remarkable.
The clinic's specialists hold qualifications from a roster of universities that reads like a who's-who of global dental education:
Harvard University (USA) — Periodontics and implantology
Boston University (USA) — Multiple specialists across endodontics, prosthodontics, and orthodontics
University of Pennsylvania (USA) — Oral surgery and periodontology
New York University (USA) — Esthetic and implant dentistry
Rutgers University (USA) — Prosthodontics and facial pain
University of Illinois at Chicago (USA) — Orthodontics
University of Toronto (Canada) — Oral and maxillofacial surgery
King's College London and University of Leeds (UK) — Restorative dentistry, pediatric dentistry
Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (UK) — Orthodontics
Many of Tam's specialists also hold the American Board, the Saudi Board, or the Canadian Fellowship in their respective fields — among the most rigorous postgraduate certifications in dentistry.
This is not a clinic that hired locally and moved on. It is a practice that made a deliberate decision to recruit internationally trained, board-certified specialists who bring world-class expertise to Jeddah.
For expats, this has a very practical implication: the doctors at Tam Dental speak your language — literally and figuratively. English-speaking patients are entirely at home in this environment.
Beyond credentials, the patient experience at Tam Dental is designed for people who expect more.
The clinic's facilities are modern and well-equipped, with digital imaging, 3D cone beam CT scanning, and the latest in CAD/CAM restorative technology. Treatment planning is thorough and transparent — you'll understand your options, the rationale behind them, and the timeline before a single procedure begins.
For families with children, Tam's pediatric dentistry team brings genuine expertise and a calm, child-friendly approach that makes a real difference for anxious young patients.
Tam Dental operates two conveniently located branches in Jeddah's Ash Shati district — one of the city's most accessible and well-developed areas — making appointments straightforward whether you're coming from a compound, a hotel, or an office.
Locations:
Ash Shati District, Sari St. Branch - Jeddah 23415, Saudi Arabia
King Abdul Aziz Rd, Ash Shati - Jeddah 23412, Saudi Arabia
Contact:
Phone: +966 920033363
Email: info@tamdental.sa
Website: tamdental.sa
Yes. Given the international training backgrounds of Tam Dental's specialist team — many of whom completed advanced degrees in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada — English-language care is a natural part of the practice. The administrative team is also accustomed to working with expat and international patients.
Many employer-sponsored health insurance plans in Saudi Arabia include dental benefits, though the extent of coverage varies by plan and provider. Tam Dental can assist patients in understanding their insurance coverage at the time of consultation. It's worth reviewing your employment package specifically for dental inclusions before your first appointment.
An initial check-up and professional cleaning is always a sensible first step when relocating, particularly if it's been more than six months since your last appointment. It establishes a baseline with your new provider, allows for any outstanding issues to be identified early, and means you're not managing a dental emergency during an already demanding transition period.
At Tam Dental, yes. The specialists performing implant and cosmetic work hold American Board certifications and advanced degrees from leading international dental schools. The technology in use — including 3D imaging and digital smile design — is consistent with what you'd find at premier practices in major Western cities.
You can reach the clinic directly by phone at +966 920033363, by email at info@tamdental.sa, or through the contact pages on their website at tamdental.sa/en/contact-us/.
Jeddah is a city in motion. If you're arriving for a career opportunity here, you're joining a wave of professionals who have made the calculation that the Kingdom's combination of professional growth, financial reward, and increasingly liveable cities is worth the leap.
Making that leap well means getting the practical details right — and healthcare is one of the most important. Tam Dental exists precisely for patients who won't compromise on the quality of their care, wherever in the world they happen to be living.
Sources:
Saudi Vision 2030 — vision2030.gov.sa
Saudi Commission for Health Specialties — scfhs.org.sa
American Dental Association — ada.org
National Institutes of Health — nih.gov
NHS (UK) — nhs.uk
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