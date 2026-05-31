Moving to Jeddah? What Every Expat Needs to Know About Life, Healthcare & Dental Care in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is having its moment — and the world is noticing.

Tens of thousands of professionals from the US, UK, Europe, and across Asia are landing job offers in the Kingdom every year. Finance, technology, healthcare, construction, education, hospitality — virtually every sector is expanding at a pace that has few parallels in the world today. And at the center of this transformation, quietly but confidently, sits Jeddah: Saudi Arabia's most cosmopolitan city, its cultural capital, and its gateway to the Red Sea.

If you've just accepted a position in Jeddah — or you're seriously considering one — you're likely already researching housing, schooling, and lifestyle. But one thing expats almost universally overlook until it becomes urgent? Dental care.

This guide is your introduction to life in Jeddah, the Kingdom's remarkable healthcare investments, and why choosing the right dental clinic in Jeddah matters more than you'd expect — especially if you're used to a certain standard of care back home.