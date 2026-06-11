When Stair Hazards Cause Serious Slip and Fall Injuries

A staircase is one of the few places where a small defect can turn into a serious injury in an instant. A loose rail, slick step, uneven tread, or dim landing can interrupt a person’s balance before they have any chance to recover.

When a stair accident happens because a building owner, landlord, store, or manager allowed an unsafe condition to remain, the fall may involve more than bad luck. A Bronx personal injury slip and fall law firm can help review whether the stairway was properly maintained and whether preventable hazards contributed to the injury.