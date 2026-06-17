The Verdict: The Five-Star Option with the Credentials to Back It Up

Many dental clinics in Istanbul describe themselves as premium providers. DentSpa offers treatments including veneers, Hollywood Smile procedures, crowns, teeth whitening, root canal treatment, full-arch restorations, and laser dentistry. The clinic uses digital technologies such as 3D CBCT imaging and CAD/CAM systems throughout the treatment process. Patients can receive support in multiple languages, and treatment plans are tailored to individual dental needs. DentSpa is one of the clinics in Istanbul providing both cosmetic and restorative dentistry services within a modern clinical setting.