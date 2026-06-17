Turkey has quietly become one of the world's leading destinations for dental treatment of every kind, and 2026 is shaping up as another record year. The appeal is simple but hard to argue with: the same premium materials and techniques used across Western Europe, delivered by internationally trained specialists in clinics built specifically for foreign patients, for roughly 60% to 70% less than you'd pay at home. The savings hold whether you're after a single porcelain veneer, a full Hollywood Smile, crowns and whitening, a root canal, or implant-supported restorations. This guide covers why Turkey leads the market, what the most common treatments actually involve, how to evaluate a clinic, and which ten clinics are defining the country's dental scene this year.
Before comparing clinics, it helps to understand the treatments themselves. The table below outlines the procedures international patients most often travel for, what each involves, and indicative starting prices across the clinics on this list.
A reputable clinic should be able to deliver across this full spectrum and, just as importantly, tell you in writing which treatment is genuinely right for your case rather than upselling the most expensive option.
The Verdict: The Benchmark for Accredited Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry
There are clinics that offer cosmetic dentistry, and there are clinics that have built a verifiable framework around it. Vera Smile belongs firmly in the second category. Membership of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and the Slow Dentistry Global Network are not marketing labels; they represent independently verifiable clinical standards that most Istanbul clinics simply don't meet. The treatment offering is genuinely comprehensive: porcelain and E-max veneers, the full Hollywood Smile Turkey makeover, zirconia crowns, whitening, gum contouring, and implant work including All-on-4 / All-on-6, all running through Digital Smile Design and CAD/CAM workflows powered by next-generation dental technology. Pricing is transparent from the outset, with veneers from €275, crowns from €200, and implants from €450, which matters more than it might seem in a market where quotes frequently shift between enquiry and consultation. For international patients who want accreditation, a full-service offering, and pricing clarity under one roof, Vera Smile sets the standard.
The Verdict: The Five-Star Option with the Credentials to Back It Up
Many dental clinics in Istanbul describe themselves as premium providers. DentSpa offers treatments including veneers, Hollywood Smile procedures, crowns, teeth whitening, root canal treatment, full-arch restorations, and laser dentistry. The clinic uses digital technologies such as 3D CBCT imaging and CAD/CAM systems throughout the treatment process. Patients can receive support in multiple languages, and treatment plans are tailored to individual dental needs. DentSpa is one of the clinics in Istanbul providing both cosmetic and restorative dentistry services within a modern clinical setting.
The Verdict: The Precision Choice for Patients Who Want to Know Exactly What They're Getting
What distinguishes Kristal is the front-loading of information: digital smile mock-ups shared before treatment begins, 3D-guided planning documented in writing before flights are booked, and multilingual coordinators available throughout the pre-travel process. The full range, covering veneers, Hollywood Smile, crowns, whitening, root canal work, and implant restorations, is delivered with a CAD/CAM prosthetic workflow and a broad treatment portfolio. VIP airport transfers are handled in-house. Pricing starts at €280 for veneers, €210 for crowns, and €470 for implants. For patients who find the uncertainty of travelling abroad for dental work the hardest part, Kristal's pre-travel planning approach directly addresses that concern.
The Verdict: The Right Call for Patients Who Want a Plan Built Around Their Case, Not a Price List
Cosmedica's distinguishing feature is what it doesn't do: apply a standardized protocol across the board. Based in Şişli, every case, whether veneers, crowns, Hollywood Smile, whitening, or a full smile redesign, begins with detailed clinical evaluation and radiological analysis, factoring in gum form, facial proportions, and existing dental structure before a single recommendation is made. Same-day temporary restorations are available where clinical assessment allows. Exact pricing follows the evaluation rather than preceding it, which means requesting a detailed treatment plan and written quote upfront is the essential first step. For patients with complex or non-standard cases, the individual planning approach is the core reason to choose Cosmedica.
The Verdict: The Strongest Option When the Case Goes Beyond Cosmetics
Dentavrasya occupies a specific and valuable position on this list: a clinic that handles serious surgical complexity such as sinus lifts, bone grafting, and full-arch reconstruction, without sacrificing the cosmetic side. Zirconia crowns, veneers, Hollywood Smile, and whitening sit alongside European-grade sterilization and FDA-cleared materials, with extended warranties and lifetime guarantees backing selected cases. Pricing from €200 for crowns, €270 for veneers, and €3,500 for full-arch work. For patients who arrive with a cosmetic goal but a clinical picture that requires real surgical depth, Dentavrasya is the most capable option on this list.
The Verdict: The Boutique Choice for Patients Who Value Continuity of Care
Dentevim made a deliberate decision when it opened in 2013: keep caseloads small, maintain Health Tourism certification, and build every treatment plan from the patient's own x-rays and scans before they arrive. The result is a personalized standard of care across the full cosmetic and restorative range, covering veneers, Hollywood Smile, zirconia crowns, whitening, and restorative work, that larger-volume clinics structurally struggle to replicate. Pricing from €275 for veneers, €200 for crowns. The limited availability is the natural trade-off; booking ahead is essential, and sending x-rays early is the single most useful thing a prospective patient can do.
The Verdict: The Smartest Choice for a Combined Treatment and Holiday Trip
Not every patient wants to spend their dental tourism trip in a city. Marmaris Dental Center has spent over fifteen years building a workflow specifically for patients who don't: UK and Scandinavian travellers, largely, who want veneers, Hollywood Smile, crowns, whitening, or restorative work handled efficiently within a short Aegean stay. CE-certified materials, on-site oral surgeons and prosthodontists, and a trip structure explicitly designed around healing windows make the logistics straightforward. Pricing from €280 for veneers and €220 for crowns. For patients whose ideal trip combines clinical quality with a genuinely comfortable recovery setting, the coastal location is a practical advantage, not just an aesthetic one.
The Verdict: The Most Logistically Complete Package on This List
Dentatur solves a real problem for first-time dental tourists: the coordination overhead of combining treatment, accommodation, and transfers across an unfamiliar city. Fully bundled all-inclusive packages covering treatment, hotel, and VIP transfers run across branches in both Antalya and Istanbul, with on-site labs enabling same-week production on crowns, veneers, and restorations. The cosmetic and restorative offering spans veneers, Hollywood Smile, crowns, whitening, and implant work. Veneers from €250, crowns from €180. Package details can vary between branches, hotel class and transfer type specifically, so reading the specifics for your chosen location before booking is time well spent.
The Verdict: The Aesthetic Specialist for Smile Transformations
EsteDent has built a clear and consistent identity around aesthetic-first dentistry: Hollywood Smile makeovers, E-max veneers, zirconia crowns, gum contouring, and whitening, all delivered through minimally invasive methods and advanced imaging. The results trend toward natural and balanced rather than dramatically white, which accounts for the clinic's strong following among younger international patients seeking smile transformations that look considered rather than constructed. Veneers from €270, crowns from €200, whitening from €180. The clearest way to assess whether EsteDent's aesthetic approach is the right fit is to request before-and-after galleries for smile makeover cases specifically, because the style speaks for itself.
The Verdict: The Most Established Name on the Turkish Riviera
Thirty-plus years of international patient experience is not a marketing claim; it is an operational track record that most clinics on this list simply cannot match. Founded in 1993, Alanya Dental Clinic runs ISO-certified sterilization, an in-house lab enabling 5-to-7-day turnaround on crowns, veneers, and restorations, and a full cosmetic and restorative offering covering Hollywood Smile, veneers, crowns, whitening, and implant work. Veneers from €270, crowns from €200. The combination of fast in-house lab turnaround and a Riviera location makes it one of the most practical choices for patients combining treatment with a holiday, since the timeline works with the trip rather than against it.
Choosing where to have dental work done abroad is a significant decision, and the same principles apply whether you're after a single veneer or a full-mouth restoration. The most important factor is the clinical team: top clinics employ properly credentialed specialists such as prosthodontists, cosmetic dentists, and, where surgery is involved, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, and will readily name the practitioner who will treat you. Reputable clinics also hold verifiable credentials such as a Turkish Ministry of Health licence, Health Tourism authorization, or recognized cosmetic-dentistry accreditation.
The rest of the equation comes down to technology, transparency, and accountability. Quality cosmetic and restorative planning today relies on Digital Smile Design, CAD/CAM production, and 3D CBCT imaging rather than guesswork, so ask to see a digital mock-up of your expected result before committing. Insist on a fully itemized, written quote before you travel, including the exact materials and brands being used, to avoid surprise fees. Look for clear warranties and a documented aftercare plan, and always cross-check a clinic's reputation on independent platforms like Trustpilot, looking for reviews that describe long-term outcomes rather than just the first week. A clinic that meets all of these criteria, namely verifiable credentials, modern technology, written transparency, and genuine aftercare, is always your safest route to finding the best dental clinic in Turkey for your particular case.
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