5 Things to Look for in a Wellness Longevity Clinic

Depending on what your assessment shows, a longevity clinic might recommend a range of different approaches. Some of the most common ones include:

Hormone optimization. If your hormone levels are lower than they should be for your age and health goals, hormone therapy - including testosterone replacement, thyroid support, or DHEA supplementation - can make a meaningful difference in energy, body composition, mood, and cognitive sharpness. This is one of the most well-researched areas in longevity medicine.

IV nutrient therapy. Intravenous delivery of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants bypasses the digestive system, which makes it useful for people who are depleted or who don't absorb nutrients efficiently. Common options include high-dose vitamin C, B-vitamin complexes, magnesium, glutathione, and NAD+. Sessions typically take 30–60 minutes and most people find them relaxing.

Regenerative medicine. This includes therapies like stem cell injections and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), primarily used for musculoskeletal issues - joint pain, disc degeneration, tendon injuries. The idea is to support the body's natural repair capacity by delivering concentrated growth factors or regenerative cells directly to the affected area.

Therapeutic plasma exchange. A more advanced procedure in which a portion of plasma is exchanged with a fresh solution. It has a long history in clinical medicine for specific conditions, and there's growing interest in its potential applications for systemic health and longevity. Not every clinic offers it, and it's usually discussed in the context of a specific health picture rather than as a routine offering.

Not every clinic offers all of these, and not every patient needs all of them. The point is that the treatment follows from the assessment - what gets recommended should be based on what your testing shows, not a standard package.