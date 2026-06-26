With many longevity clinics in Bangkok offering services around healthy aging, preventive care, and advanced wellness treatments, choosing one can be challenging. The wrong provider may lead to unnecessary expenses, generic recommendations, and programs that do not align with your health goals.
When looking for clinics, it is important to evaluate their services and focus on the exact factors that matter the most to you. It also helps to go for reputable providers that offer personalized assessments, preventive strategies, and modern approaches. This updated June 2026 guide helps identify the best longevity clinics in Bangkok.
A private hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, that offers international patient support for over 1.1 million patients from more than 190 countries annually.
Who it's for: Executives, medical tourists, and proactive individuals who want comprehensive interventions to optimize their biological age, manage chronic conditions, or prevent illnesses.
Best feature: You receive concierge-style aesthetic and lifestyle therapies in an accredited tertiary hospital.
Pro tip: Book an initial health screening to collect baseline biomarkers, then schedule an aesthetic or IV therapy session immediately during the same visit.
Pricing and Packages: Cost depends on the level of personalization, but basic to premium health screening programs range from $230 to $1450.
Core Services/Features: Advanced biomarker, genetic, and hormone testing, personalized nutritional programs, brain health optimization, age management, cell therapy, IV nutrition, detoxification programs, comprehensive imaging, and health screening packages.
Use Cases: Biohacking and biological age optimization, addressing chronic fatigue, burnout, or hormonal imbalances, and reversing the physical and cognitive effects of aging.
Alternatives and Adjacent Categories: Hospitals in Switzerland offer similar institutional-grade longevity and preventive medicine. But for domestic or local anti-aging solutions, consider specialized concierge functional medicine doctors.
Location Signals: Located on a centralized, single campus at 33 Sukhumvit 3, Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand. It is accessible to international patients flying directly into Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Bumrungrad International, a private hospital founded in 1980 in Bangkok, Thailand, operates a longevity and preventive medicine clinic. As a destination for medical tourism, it offers clinical diagnostics and data-driven therapies. With 21–22 million patients traveling abroad for medical care each year, this hospital caters to those seeking to delay the onset of age-related diseases.
Backed by intensive care units and rapid-response capabilities
Multilingual translation staff, medical concierges, and on-site testing
Costs can be significantly higher than those of smaller, independent Thai clinics
A physician-led longevity clinic in Ekkamai, focusing on personalized, data-driven preventative medicine and cellular regeneration.
Who it's for: High-net-worth expats, executives, and longevity enthusiasts seeking Western-grade longevity treatments at accessible Thai prices. Also, for anyone aiming to reverse biological age and prevent chronic illness.
Best feature: Complete cellular optimization across diagnostics, nutrition, hormones, gut health, sleep, and physical performance.
Pro tip: If visiting Bangkok briefly, book the compact one-to-five-day fly-in program to fit deep diagnostic testing and starting therapies into your vacation itinerary.
Pricing and Packages: Structured protocols starting at $1,500 for the baseline Foundation Plan to the Ultimate plan starting at $4,500. All costs are upfront, with no hidden VAT, partner discounts, or surprise add-ons.
Core Services/Features: Stem cell therapy, exosome therapy, NAD+ IV therapy, peptide therapy, hormone optimization, IV vitamin therapy, and PRP/aesthetic regenerative treatments. High-end cosmetic enhancements, including Pico laser, Juvelook skin boosters, and custom Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP).
Use Cases: Reversing biological aging, expatriate preventive care, medical tourism, and cognitive regeneration.
Alternatives and Adjacent Categories: Geographically alternative clinics offering similar biomarker services, luxury medical resorts, and other hospital-backed wellness clinics.
Location Signals: Ekkamai district, Bangkok.
Healthi Life Bangkok is a physician-led longevity and regenerative medicine clinic. It offers 300+ biomarker advanced check-ups and physician-led longevity programs. With the global longevity market projected to reach $43 billion by 2030, this clinic specializes in preventative medicine and cellular regeneration.
They also offer long-term healthspan optimization through protocols such as NAD+ and stem cell therapies. According to the clinic’s LinkedIn profile, the organization was awarded Regenerative Clinic of the Year (Asia Pacific) by Global Health Asia in 2025.
Physician-led and supervised programs
No hidden facility fees
Requires long-term commitment for best results
A clinic that offers regenerative medicine and advanced health solutions, comprising a team of medical professionals, scientists, and support staff who offer personalized treatments.
Who it's for: The clinic targets high-net-worth individuals and patients with chronic, orthopedic, or autoimmune conditions seeking advanced, tailored stem cell therapies in Bangkok.
Best feature: Thai FDA-licensed pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Bangkok.
Pro tip: Always ask for the Certificate of Analysis (CoA) and precise cell passage number before your treatment.
Pricing and Packages: Stem cell therapy starts at $19.500, and lasts between three and five days, depending on the specific condition.
Core Services/Features: Stem cell therapy, as well as other supportive therapies. These include peptides and messenger RNA, laser blood irradiation, laser tissue radiation, shockwave therapy, ozone or oxygenation, NAD+, physiotherapy, and nutrition enzymes.
Use Cases: Medical tourism, chronic disease management, degenerative and spine condition treatment.
Alternatives and Adjacent Categories: Advanced clinics offering peptide therapies and traditional medical interventions.
Location Signals: Off Phloen Chit Road, Khwaeng Lumphini, and proximity to the BTS Skytrain system.
StemCells21 is a regenerative medicine company and medical facility headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. With over 35 million new cancer cases predicted in 2050, this organization specializes in stem cell therapies, immunotherapy, and anti-aging treatments. The clinic serves a global clientele looking to treat chronic degenerative diseases, recover from injuries, or optimize their long-term longevity.
Features private en-suite treatment rooms and dedicated family treatment suites
Offers a multi-step evaluation
Total care packages are often costly
An anti-aging and regenerative medicine facility specializing in personalized wellness and advanced therapies, catering to international patients.
Who it's for: Individuals focused on proactive health, longevity, chronic pain management, and aesthetic rejuvenation. Also caters to those seeking to reverse biological aging, combat fatigue, and address conditions like hair thinning and joint degeneration.
Best feature: This clinic uses its in-house Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) for its therapy to ensure cellular repair and physical recovery.
Pro tip: Consider combining cellular therapy with targeted IV nutritional drips for faster, more efficient healing.
Pricing and Packages: The clinic offers a multi-tiered pricing structure for stem cell therapy, starting from $3,000. Other procedures, like lipolysis, often cost as little as $150.
Core Services/Features: Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) therapies, aesthetic cellular injections, targeted hair restoration, and peptide therapy.
Use Cases: Biological age reversal, chronic joint degeneration treatment, and advanced aesthetic renewal.
Alternatives and Adjacent Categories: Alternative longevity clinics and destination wellness resorts.
Location Signals: Sukhumvit Soi 26, accessible within the main Bangkok commercial and luxury lodging district. Also, within short walking or vehicle distance to the Phrom Phong BTS Skytrain Station.
Revival Clinic, an anti-aging and regenerative medicine center in Bangkok, offers several wellness and longevity protocols. It specializes in stem cell therapy, exosome treatments, and customized IV drips.
This clinic also offers a wide range of aesthetic procedures, including laser resurfacing and Botox. Given that there will be over 2.1 billion people aged 60 years or older by 2050, the demand for longevity-focused and age-management therapies keeps rising.
Situated in the upscale Sukhumvit 26 district
Exclusive use of non-cryopreserved stem cells
Advanced scheduling required
According to Ken Research, Thailand welcomes over three million international patients annually, including those seeking longevity treatments. If you need this kind of procedure, choosing a clinic should be one of your most important considerations. While it is often tricky, you must check the specific services they offer and their expertise. To help with that, here is how these clinics compare among themselves:
The Problem: Finding the best longevity clinic in Bangkok is critical, as the wrong one can lead to unnecessary expenses. They may also offer generic treatment plans or therapies that do not align with your long-term health goals.
Key Takeaway: Focus on clinics that offer evidence-based diagnostics, personalized treatment protocols, and services that match your specific objectives.
Next Steps
Define your primary goal, such as age management or regenerative therapy
Compare the diagnostic capabilities, treatment options, and pricing structures
Request a consultation to discuss your biomarkers, medical history, and objectives
Verify qualifications, treatment protocols, and relevant certifications before committing
Who should consider visiting a longevity clinic?
Adults interested in preventive healthcare, biological age optimization, chronic disease risk reduction, or personalized wellness strategies may benefit from a longevity clinic's services.
How long does a typical longevity clinic visit take?
The length of a visit depends on the services selected. Initial consultations and assessments may take a few hours, while comprehensive programs can extend across days.
Do longevity clinics require medical tests before treatment?
Most longevity clinics conduct medical evaluations, biomarker testing, and health assessments before recommending therapies, ensuring treatments are appropriate for the patient.
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