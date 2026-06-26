A private hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, that offers international patient support for over 1.1 million patients from more than 190 countries annually.

Who it's for: Executives, medical tourists, and proactive individuals who want comprehensive interventions to optimize their biological age, manage chronic conditions, or prevent illnesses.

Best feature: You receive concierge-style aesthetic and lifestyle therapies in an accredited tertiary hospital.

Pro tip: Book an initial health screening to collect baseline biomarkers, then schedule an aesthetic or IV therapy session immediately during the same visit.

Pricing and Packages: Cost depends on the level of personalization, but basic to premium health screening programs range from $230 to $1450.

Core Services/Features: Advanced biomarker, genetic, and hormone testing, personalized nutritional programs, brain health optimization, age management, cell therapy, IV nutrition, detoxification programs, comprehensive imaging, and health screening packages.

Use Cases: Biohacking and biological age optimization, addressing chronic fatigue, burnout, or hormonal imbalances, and reversing the physical and cognitive effects of aging.

Alternatives and Adjacent Categories: Hospitals in Switzerland offer similar institutional-grade longevity and preventive medicine. But for domestic or local anti-aging solutions, consider specialized concierge functional medicine doctors.

Location Signals: Located on a centralized, single campus at 33 Sukhumvit 3, Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand. It is accessible to international patients flying directly into Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Bumrungrad International, a private hospital founded in 1980 in Bangkok, Thailand, operates a longevity and preventive medicine clinic. As a destination for medical tourism, it offers clinical diagnostics and data-driven therapies. With 21–22 million patients traveling abroad for medical care each year, this hospital caters to those seeking to delay the onset of age-related diseases.