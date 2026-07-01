How to Prevent Altitude Sickness on Nepal Treks

The biggest mistake people make is underestimating how important pace is.

In the first few days, you feel fresh. The trail seems easy. You might even feel like you can go faster than planned. That’s precisely when you need to slow down. Your body hasn’t adjusted yet, even if it feels like it has.

On longer routes like the Manaslu Circuit, the Kanchenjunga trek, or the Annapurna circuit, the itinerary is designed to help you acclimatize. You move through lower villages, then slowly into higher alpine regions. But this approach only works if you stick to a steady pace and don’t skip rest or push too far in a single day.

According to the trekking team at Radiant Treks, many altitude problems begin when trekkers rush through the early part of the journey instead of giving their bodies enough time to adjust. A simple rule most experienced trekkers follow: