Solar Eclipse Egypt Tours 2027: What to Expect and How to Prepare

On August 2, 2027, one of the most spectacular astronomical events of the century will unfold directly over Egypt. A total solar eclipse — with a path of totality that passes through Luxor, Aswan, and Abu Simbel — will plunge these ancient sites into darkness for over six minutes, the longest totality duration anywhere on Earth for that eclipse.

For astronomy enthusiasts, Egypt 2027 is already circled on the calendar. For everyone else, this is a rare opportunity to witness a celestial event in one of the world's most dramatically beautiful landscapes. Here is everything you need to understand about solar eclipse Egypt tours 2027, from the science of the event to the practical realities of booking and travel.