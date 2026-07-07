The Best Cleansing Balms for Breakout-Prone & Acne-Prone Skin (2026)

Who it's for: Acne-prone, combination, and sensitive skin that wants to oil-cleanse without a greasy film. It comes from Rael's Miracle Clear line, which is designed for blemish-prone skin, and the balm itself is fragrance-free with heartleaf, tamanu and jojoba oils, and rice bran. The twist-up format, a mess-free alternative to scooping from a jar, offers a more hygienic, travel-friendly option, with one twist dispensing enough for a light, makeup-free cleanse and two twists calibrated for heavier makeup or SPF days, so it's easy to dial in the right amount without over- or under-dispensing.