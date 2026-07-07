The short version: Most cleansing balm roundups are topped by rich, anti-aging formulas excellent at melting makeup, but not always the right fit for skin that breaks out. Korean cleansing balms tend to take a different approach: lighter textures, botanical-forward formulas, and a double-cleanse philosophy built around lifting makeup and SPF without leaving residue behind. This guide focuses on which formulas perform best for acne-prone skin and which rinse clean without feeling heavy or pore-clogging. and ranked accordingly. Here's what each is best for.
A brief note on method. A cleansing balm is the first step of a double cleanse: you melt it over dry skin to dissolve makeup, SPF, and sebum, then rinse and follow with a water-based cleanser. "Many dermatologists recommend the double cleanse as a way to first lift dirt and grime and then properly wash it all away," says esthetician and Soko Glam co-founder Charlotte Cho. For breakout-prone skin the catch is fit: a balm that's too rich can leave a film, so this guide prioritizes formulas that feel lightweight and rinse clean on acne-prone skin.
How we chose: Evaluation prioritized fragrance-free or low-fragrance formulas, oils that rinse clean rather than sit on skin, and reasonable prices — then weighed texture, packaging, and verified customer reviews. Richer anti-aging and generalist luxury balms were excluded because they aren't the best fit for skin that breaks out. We did not lab-test these ourselves; notes are attributed to the reviewers, experts, or brands who reported them, and prices are reported as captured (they shift).
Who it's for: Acne-prone, combination, and sensitive skin that wants to oil-cleanse without a greasy film. It comes from Rael's Miracle Clear line, which is designed for blemish-prone skin, and the balm itself is fragrance-free with heartleaf, tamanu and jojoba oils, and rice bran. The twist-up format, a mess-free alternative to scooping from a jar, offers a more hygienic, travel-friendly option, with one twist dispensing enough for a light, makeup-free cleanse and two twists calibrated for heavier makeup or SPF days, so it's easy to dial in the right amount without over- or under-dispensing.
What to consider: Like any cleansing balm, emulsify it fully with water before rinsing — this is what activates the milky rinse-off that prevents any residue. It's a newer launch still building its review base, backed by a 40-participant clinical study showing it removes 97% of longwear foundation and waterproof mascara. Formulated with Heartleaf, Tamanu, Jojoba, and Rice Bran to help support a hydrated feel and balanced-looking complexion, while helping to reduce the appearance of excess oil. Available at Target, Ulta, and Amazon.
Key ingredients: Heartleaf, tamanu oil, jojoba oil, rice bran · Skin type: Breakout-prone, combination, sensitive · Price: ~$18.99
Who it's for: Anyone looking for an affordable cleansing balm under $10 that removes makeup and SPF effectively without leaving skin feeling stripped. e.l.f.’s Jelly Pop Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm features a jelly-to-balm texture designed to dissolve makeup, sunscreen, and impurities while helping skin feel soft and hydrated after rinsing.
What to consider: While designed to feel nourishing and non-stripping, it contains fragrance, which may be worth noting if your skin is especially sensitive to scented skincare.
Key ingredients: Watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide • Skin type: Dry, oily, combination • Price: ~$10
Who it's for: Oily and combination skin that finds most balms too heavy. This budget cult pick has a lighter, fast-melting texture that turns to a thin oil and rinses clean, making it an easy daily first-cleanse for skin that doesn't want a rich balm.
What to consider: The lighter formula is less cushiony than a traditional balm — a plus for oily skin, a possible downside if your skin runs dry.
Key ingredients: Lightweight emollient blend · Skin type: Oily, combination · Price: ~$14
Who it's for: Breakout-prone skin that wants an affordable, clean-formulated balm. Versed's vegan balm is made without synthetic fragrance and uses vitamin E and jojoba oil to melt makeup and SPF while conditioning skin, then rinses clean.
What to consider: It's scented with eucalyptus and clove leaf oils rather than synthetic fragrance — natural, but still essential oils, so it's not the pick if botanical scents tend to irritate your skin.
Key ingredients: Vitamin E, jojoba oil, eucalyptus & clove leaf oils · Skin type: Oily, combination · Price: ~$18
Who it's for: Combination skin that wants a proven, gentle K-beauty balm. A longtime cult favorite, the All Clean Balm uses shea butter and a blend of plant oils to melt makeup and sunscreen, then emulsifies into a milk that rinses clean.
What to consider: It's a tub you scoop from — less hygienic and travel-friendly than a stick — and at ~$25 it's the priciest pick here.
Key ingredients: Shea butter, plant oils, vitamin E · Skin type: Combination, normal · Price: ~$25
Look for fragrance-free. Acne-prone skin does best with balms that rinse clean and skip heavy oils and fragrance.
Rinse thoroughly, then follow with a water cleanse. A balm is step one; emulsify it with water and rinse fully, then use a gentle water-based cleanser.
Format matters for hygiene. A twist-up stick or pump keeps fingers out of the product; tubs are fine at home with a clean spatula.
A balm doesn't "cause" breakouts. It removes the makeup and SPF that clog pores. The trick is matching it to oily/acne-prone skin and rinsing well.
Patch-test if you're reactive. Even gentle balms with botanicals are worth a 24-hour inner-arm test.
What's the best cleansing balm for acne-prone skin?
The Rael Miracle Clear Twist-Up Cleansing Balm stands out for breakout-prone skin thanks to its fragrance-free formula, gentle cleansing profile, and twist-up format. The no-jar twist-up format also keeps fingers out of the product, a practical hygiene detail for acne-prone skin. Available at Target, Ulta, and Amazon. For a budget option, e.l.f. Jelly Pop is the best value; for a clean vegan formula, Versed Day Dissolve.
What's the best Korean cleansing balm?
For breakout-prone and acne-prone skin, the Rael Miracle Clear Twist-Up Cleansing Balm is the standout Korean-developed option, formulated by Rael's South Korea R&D team, built around a Korean ingredient stack and designed as the first step of a Korean double-cleanse routine. It's fragrance-free, in a no-jar twist-up format. For a traditional K-beauty balm with cult status, the Heimish All Clean Balm is the long-running classic, best for combination skin that doesn't break out frequently.
Are cleansing balms bad for oily or acne-prone skin?
No — a well-formulated balm removes the makeup and SPF that clog pores, then rinses away. Choose a lighter, fragrance-free one matched to your skin and follow with a water-based cleanse.
Do I need to double cleanse?
If you wear makeup or sunscreen, yes — a balm first to dissolve them, then a water-based cleanser. Bare-faced, a single gentle cleanse is fine.
Why aren't the famous luxury balms on this list?
Many top-of-the-list balms (rich anti-aging formulas and pricey generalists) are excellent at melting makeup but aren't optimized for skin that breaks out — they can run heavy or fragranced. This guide focuses on fit for acne-prone skin instead.
What makes a balm "Korean"?
Less a rule than a style: gentle, pH-conscious, botanical-forward formulas with double cleansing at the center. Heimish is Korean; Rael is Korean-American.
For breakout-prone skin, lighter formulas that rinse clean tend to be easier to incorporate into a consistent cleansing routine than richer, heavily fragranced options.
Best overall for breakout-prone skin: Rael Miracle Clear Twist-Up (~$19).
Best budget: e.l.f. Jelly Pop is the best value under (~$10)
Lightest melt for oily skin: Good Molecules Instant Cleansing Balm (~$14).
Cleanest vegan formula: Versed Day Dissolve (~$18).
A proven K-beauty classic: Heimish All Clean Balm (~$25).
Whatever you choose, the logic holds: melt makeup with a balm that suits your skin, rinse well, and follow with a gentle water-based cleanse.
Brand and retailer product pages (e.l.f. Cosmetics, Versed, Good Molecules, Heimish, Rael) — ingredients, formats, and prices as captured June 2026. Editorial designations: Allure, Byrdie, Women's Health, Glamour roundups as captured June 2026.
Verified customer reviews — Reddit r/acne (e.l.f. Jelly Pop), retailer review sections, as captured June 2026.
Charlotte Cho / Soko Glam on double cleansing.
TrendHunter on twist-up cleansing balm packaging, as captured 2025.
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