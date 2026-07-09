Understanding Women’s Hormonal Health: When Testing Becomes Important

Hormones are produced by several glands, including the ovaries, thyroid, adrenal glands, and pituitary gland. Together, they regulate many essential body functions. Estrogen and progesterone play central roles in reproductive health, while thyroid hormones influence metabolism, and cortisol helps the body respond to stress.

Hormonal fluctuations naturally occur during different life stages. Puberty, pregnancy, breastfeeding, perimenopause, and menopause all involve significant hormonal changes. In addition, lifestyle factors such as stress, poor sleep, intense exercise, or nutritional deficiencies may temporarily affect hormone levels. The challenge is distinguishing between expected fluctuations and signs of a medical condition.