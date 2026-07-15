How to Handle Mixed Waste on a Construction Site

Construction and demolition waste makes up a huge share of everything that ends up in landfill each year, and a large part of that comes down to one issue: materials get thrown together instead of sorted. Concrete, wood, metal, plastics, and packaging all pile into the same bin, and once they're mixed, recycling them properly becomes far harder and far more expensive.

It's an easy trap to fall into. Sites move fast, trades come and go, and nobody wants to walk an extra ten metres to the correct bin when there's a deadline to hit. The problem is that unsorted waste doesn't just cost more to dispose of, it also creates trip hazards, clutters work areas, and slows crews down when they're trying to find materials buried under debris.