The Glow Standard: How Wellness Became Modern Luxury's Quietest Status Symbol

Nowhere is that clearer than in high-end facials, where the most respected names have dropped the fixed menu. The French house Biologique Recherche is the reference point. Built in the late 1970s by a biologist and a physiotherapist, run from the start like a research lab, and offered only through trained providers, its method rejects the idea of a "skin type" outright. Every treatment opens with a hands-on reading it calls the Skin Instant© — what your skin is doing today, under this week's sleep, stress and weather — and is built from there, fresh, out of a library of concentrated boosters. Today's protocol won't be next month's, because you won't be the same.