The Long-Term Effects of Back Injuries Suffered on the Job

Workplace back injuries may lead to the need for long-term medical treatment, which can become costly. At a minimum, most back injuries require some form of physical therapy to heal, and many require chiropractic treatments to manage lingering effects. However, that's just the beginning. More severe back injuries can call for interventions like steroid injections, nerve blocks, and pain management. Certain back injuries can necessitate surgeries to correct underlying issues before healing can begin. Sometimes, the need for surgery only becomes apparent after conventional therapy options fail. All the while, the injury sufferer may come under intense pressure to continue working for fear of falling behind on bills. That can cause further damage that exacerbates the original injury.