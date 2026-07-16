Deadline Issues Families Should Understand Before Filing a Wrongful Death Claim

After a wrongful death, families may feel as if time has stopped. Grief, funeral arrangements, medical bills, insurance questions, and sudden financial pressure can make legal deadlines feel distant or impossible to think about. Yet the time limits connected to a wrongful death claim can affect whether the family is able to seek accountability later.

These deadlines are not just paperwork rules. They can decide whether a claim may move forward, what evidence can still be gathered, and how much time remains to investigate the death properly. An Atlanta wrongful death attorney at Piasta Walker may help families review the timeline, identify important dates, and avoid missing steps that could affect the case.