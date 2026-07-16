When Unsafe Roads Lead to Bicycle Accident Injury Claims

Bicyclists depend on the road surface more than most drivers realize. A small pothole, loose gravel, broken pavement, or poorly marked construction area may be a minor inconvenience for a car, but it can throw a cyclist off balance in an instant. Because bicycles offer little protection, a road defect can lead to serious injuries even without a collision with a vehicle.

When a bike crash happens because the road was unsafe, the claim may be more complicated than a typical driver-versus-cyclist accident. The investigation may need to identify who controlled the road, who knew about the hazard, whether repairs were delayed, and whether warning signs should have been placed. Injured riders may want to speak with a Seattle bicycle accident lawyer to understand how these claims are reviewed and what evidence may matter.