Understanding Spine Care: Keeping Your Back Healthy for Life

Good spine health starts with daily habits. Maintaining proper posture while sitting or standing reduces unnecessary strain on your vertebrae and discs. If you work at a desk, position your monitor at eye level and keep your feet flat on the floor to avoid slouching. When lifting heavy objects, bend at the knees rather than the waist, and keep the load close to your body to minimize pressure on your lower back.

Staying active is equally important. Core strength plays a major role in spinal stability, since strong abdominal and back muscles help support the vertebrae and reduce the load placed on the spine itself. Low-impact activities like walking, swimming, and yoga are excellent ways to build strength and flexibility without added stress on the joints.