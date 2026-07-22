5 Road Conditions That Can Lead to a Motorcycle Accident Claim

Motorcyclists face risks that drivers in passenger vehicles may never notice. A small pothole, loose gravel, uneven lane edge, or slick surface may feel minor to a car but can be dangerous for someone on two wheels. Because motorcycles depend heavily on balance, traction, and stable road surfaces, unsafe conditions can quickly lead to a crash.

When a rider is injured because a roadway was poorly maintained, badly designed, or left in a dangerous condition, the cause of the accident may deserve careful review. Claims involving unsafe roads can be complicated because responsibility may involve a city, county, contractor, property owner, or another party. Injured riders may benefit from speaking with motorcycle accident lawyers in Fort Lauderdale to understand what evidence may support a claim.