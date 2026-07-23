What Is DripGym Niagen IV? Benefits, Uses, and What to Expect

By your late 20s, your body's NAD+ levels have already started declining. By 40, some research suggests you may have roughly half the NAD+ you had as a teenager. Most people never notice the shift happening; they just notice they're more tired than usual, foggier by mid-afternoon, and slower to recover from a bad night's sleep or tough workout.

This is where Niagen IV enters the conversation. DripGym Niagen IV is one of the most talked-about options in the cellular wellness space right now, and for a suitable purpose, it offers a gentler path to the same NAD⁺ support that made direct NAD⁺ infusions so popular — without some of the intensity that comes with them.