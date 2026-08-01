9 Factors That Determine Whether a Misdemeanor Can Be Removed

A misdemeanor case can stay in your records for years. For instance, you pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor four years ago. Paid the fine, did your probation, and moved on with your life. Then you apply for a new job, and there it is on the background check, like it happened yesterday. Or you try to rent an apartment, and the landlord brings it up before you’ve even finished the application. Most people assume a misdemeanor fades away on its own after enough time passes. It doesn’t. Not automatically.

The real answer to the question, “How long does a misdemeanor stay on your record?” is forever, unless you take specific legal steps to remove it. Many states offer expungement and other record-clearing options, but whether you qualify depends on a stack of factors most people never consider. Here are 9 factors that determine whether your misdemeanor can actually be dismissed: