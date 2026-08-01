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9 Factors That Determine Whether a Misdemeanor Can Be Removed

Understanding how prison time, plea deals, reclassification laws and licensing needs influence whether a misdemeanor can ever come off your record
A stressed man covering his face during a job interview.
From expungement eligibility to waiting periods, criminal history and special cases like DUIs, here’s how courts decide if your misdemeanor can be clearedphoto provided by contributor
3 min read

A misdemeanor case can stay in your records for years. For instance, you pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor four years ago. Paid the fine, did your probation, and moved on with your life. Then you apply for a new job, and there it is on the background check, like it happened yesterday. Or you try to rent an apartment, and the landlord brings it up before you’ve even finished the application. Most people assume a misdemeanor fades away on its own after enough time passes. It doesn’t. Not automatically.

The real answer to the question, “How long does a misdemeanor stay on your record?” is forever, unless you take specific legal steps to remove it. Many states offer expungement and other record-clearing options, but whether you qualify depends on a stack of factors most people never consider. Here are 9 factors that determine whether your misdemeanor can actually be dismissed:

1. Whether You Went to State Prison

Most expungement statutes apply to people who were sentenced to county jail or probation. If your misdemeanor resulted in state prison time, the path to removal will be different. You might need to pursue a certificate of rehabilitation instead.

2. The Time That Has Passed Since the Conviction

Some states don't have a waiting period for expungement after probation ends, but practically speaking, the more time between the conviction and your petition, the stronger your case looks to the judge. A petition filed the day probation ends is technically valid. One filed a year later with a clean record carries more weight.

3. Your Overall Criminal History

A single misdemeanor from five years ago with nothing else on your record is an easy case. Three misdemeanors and a couple of infractions over the past decade? The judge looks at the pattern, not just the individual charge you want removed.

4. Whether the Conviction was a Plea Deal or a Trial Verdict

Both are eligible for expungement in many jurisdictions. The process is the same. But if you plead guilty, the expungement essentially withdraws your plea and enters a not-guilty plea in its place before the case is dismissed. This distinction is important for understanding the procedural aspects of the expungement process.

5. The Role of Reclassification Laws in Your Charge

Some states have passed laws that reclassify certain felonies as misdemeanors. If your original conviction was a felony that now qualifies as a misdemeanor under this type of law, you can petition to have it reduced and then pursue expungement. There are now two steps instead of one, but it is an effective way to clear your record.

6. Whether You Need It for a Professional License

Professions such as nursing, teaching, real estate, law enforcement, and childcare require background checks. If the misdemeanor is preventing you from working in a licensed field, the court will take that into account when you petition for expungement.

7. Whether the Offense Involved a Vehicle

DUI and other vehicle-related misdemeanors may be eligible for expungement, but the DMV maintains a separate record. Clearing the criminal conviction doesn’t erase the DMV entry. Your driving record and your criminal record are two different systems.

8. Whether Automatic Record-Clearing Laws Apply to Your Case

Some states have automatic record-clearing laws that require eligible convictions to be cleared without you having to file a petition. But the system is still catching up. Not every eligible conviction has been processed. If yours hasn’t been cleared automatically, filing a petition yourself is faster.

9. Gun Rights Don’t Automatically Restore

Some misdemeanors restrict the possession of firearms. Expunging the conviction doesn’t automatically give you your gun rights back. That requires a separate petition, and it’s not always granted.

Your Record Isn’t Stuck Unless You Let It Stay That Way

A misdemeanor conviction isn't a life sentence on your record. The tools to remove it exist. But they don’t activate on their own. Nobody files the petition for you. Nobody tells you when you qualify. The people who get their records cleared are the ones who looked into it, figured out which factors applied to them, and took the steps to make it happen.

A stressed man covering his face during a job interview.
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