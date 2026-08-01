How Prevention Research Is Transforming the Future of Equine Nutrition

For most of history, feeding a horse was a matter of tradition. You did what the yard had always done, and you called the vet when something went wrong. Nutrition was about keeping a horse alive and working, not about heading off disease before it started.

That thinking is being quietly overturned. What if the feed bucket is one of the most powerful preventive tools a horse owner has? A growing body of research suggests exactly that, and it is reshaping how the industry, from the United States outward, thinks about equine health. Here is how prevention moved to the centre of the conversation.