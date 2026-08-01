For most of history, feeding a horse was a matter of tradition. You did what the yard had always done, and you called the vet when something went wrong. Nutrition was about keeping a horse alive and working, not about heading off disease before it started.
That thinking is being quietly overturned. What if the feed bucket is one of the most powerful preventive tools a horse owner has? A growing body of research suggests exactly that, and it is reshaping how the industry, from the United States outward, thinks about equine health. Here is how prevention moved to the centre of the conversation.
The old model was reactive. A horse developed colic, laminitis or an ulcer, and treatment began. Nutrition entered the story late, if at all.
The shift has been toward asking a different question: what daily management reduces the chance of that illness appearing in the first place? It is the same move human medicine made decades ago, from treating heart attacks to managing the diet and lifestyle that precede them. For horses, the feed room turns out to be where a great deal of that prevention happens.
Few conditions did more to drive this change than colic, because the stakes are so high. A national study by the United States Department of Agriculture's monitoring system found that colic was the leading cause of death in horses aged 1 to 20, accounting for 31.2% of deaths, according to the University of Florida's EDIS. When a single category of illness is the top killer of horses in their prime, the pressure to understand what triggers it becomes intense.
Much of what researchers found pointed back to feeding and management. Sudden diet changes, low forage intake, limited turnout and inconsistent routines all showed up as risk factors. In other words, many episodes were connected to things owners could actually change.
The practical guidance that emerged looks quite different from traditional feeding lore. A few principles now sit at the centre of preventive nutrition.
Forage first. Diets built around plenty of fibre, with grain kept to what a horse genuinely needs, rather than the reverse.
Change slowly. Introducing new feed or new grass over a week or two, since abrupt changes are a recognised trigger for gut trouble.
Constant access to water. A simple factor with an outsized effect on the risk of impaction.
Steady routine. Feeding at consistent times, because the equine gut copes poorly with disruption.
Turnout and movement. Time on pasture and the chance to move, both of which support healthy digestion.
None of these are dramatic interventions. Their power lies in being daily, cumulative and largely within an owner's control. Two areas in particular show how far the research has moved, because both target the mechanisms behind disease rather than just its symptoms.
The hindgut and the community of microbes living in it have become a major focus of equine nutrition research, as much of a horse's digestive health depends on maintaining a stable microbial balance. Researchers continue to explore the role of prebiotics and probiotics in supporting beneficial gut bacteria and improving digestive resilience. Feeding practices also play an important role.
Providing continuous access to forage encourages steady chewing, which increases saliva production and helps buffer stomach acid, supporting gastric health. Likewise, offering forage little and often, or using slow feeders, helps maintain a more consistent digestive environment and reduces the sudden changes in gut acidity that have been linked to conditions such as colic and acidosis.
Metabolic health has become another major focus of equine nutrition research, with diet now recognised as both a contributing factor to metabolic disorders and an important tool for prevention. Rather than looking only at total calorie intake, researchers are paying closer attention to non-structural carbohydrates (NSCs), as limiting sugar and starch intake can help support horses with impaired insulin regulation.
Nutrition strategies increasingly favour highly digestible fibre sources, such as beet pulp and soy hulls, along with healthy fats instead of starchy grains for horses at risk of laminitis or certain muscle disorders. At the same time, ongoing studies are exploring whether targeted supplements, including omega-3 fatty acids and specific trace minerals, may help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity in susceptible horses.
What is genuinely new is that prevention is now studied deliberately, rather than inferred after the fact. Researchers design work specifically around what reduces risk, not just what treats disease once it appears.
That maturing body of research on prevention strategies is what has turned scattered stable wisdom into something closer to evidence-based management. Owners increasingly want to know not just what to feed, but why, and what outcome the feeding choice is actually protecting against.
Mad Barn is one company that publishes practical, research-informed guidance on preventing conditions like colic through everyday feeding and management. The effect is a better-informed owner. Rather than following a routine because it is traditional, more people now understand the reasoning, which tends to make them stick to it.
The direction of travel is toward the individual horse. Broad rules are giving way to more tailored approaches.
Two threads stand out. The first is a growing interest in the equine gut microbiome, and how diet shapes the population of microbes that governs so much of digestive health. The second is more precise, individualised feeding, matching intake to a specific horse's workload, metabolism and risk profile rather than treating all horses of a type the same way. Both point toward prevention becoming more personalised over the coming years.
Equine nutritional science has shifted from keeping horses fed to keeping them well, and prevention now sits at the heart of that.
For owners, the takeaway is encouraging. Many of the biggest risks to a horse's health respond to ordinary, everyday choices about forage, water, routine and turnout. The research has not made feeding more complicated. It has made the reasons behind good feeding far clearer, and that clarity is the real change.
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