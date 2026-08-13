The Part of Your Injury Case Nobody Can Handle for You

Hiring a lawyer feels like handing off a problem. You sign the paperwork, you get a case number, and the assumption is that it's out of your hands now. Somebody else worries about it.

That's mostly true. Filings, negotiations, records, deadlines, the arguing — all of that belongs to them.

But there's a slice of every case that stays with you no matter who represents you, and a personal injury law firm in New York will tell you plainly that it's the part they can't fix from the outside. Not because they don't want to. Because it depends entirely on what you do over the following months.