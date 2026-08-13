The Part of Your Injury Case Nobody Can Handle for You

Hiring a lawyer feels like handing off a problem. You sign the paperwork, you get a case number, and the assumption is that it's out of your hands now. Somebody else worries about it.
That's mostly true. Filings, negotiations, records, deadlines, the arguing — all of that belongs to them.
But there's a slice of every case that stays with you no matter who represents you, and a personal injury law firm in New York will tell you plainly that it's the part they can't fix from the outside. Not because they don't want to. Because it depends entirely on what you do over the following months.
This is the single most common way a decent case loses value, and it almost never happens out of carelessness.
People stop going to physical therapy because the copay adds up, or because it's three buses away, or because they went back to work and there's no time. Perfectly reasonable decisions. But the record doesn't capture your reasons. It just shows a stretch of weeks where you weren't treated.
That gap gets read one way: you must have gotten better.
If you can't keep up with treatment, the fix isn't to quietly stop. It's to say so, out loud, to your lawyer and your provider:
Ask about scheduling that fits your actual work hours
Say if transportation is the barrier — sometimes there are options
Say if cost is the barrier, before you miss three sessions
Make sure any pause is documented as a pause, not a disappearance
Cases move in bursts. Nothing happens for six weeks, then something needs a signature by Thursday or a question answered before a deposition.
If your phone number changed, or your voicemail is full, or you moved and never mentioned it, things stall. And delays on your side get treated the same as delays anywhere else — they push everything back and occasionally cost real opportunities.
It's a small thing. It's also the reason some cases take twice as long as they should.
People edit themselves. They leave out the prior back injury, the old workers' comp claim, the fact that they'd had two drinks, the ticket they got at the scene.
The instinct is understandable — it feels like handing ammunition to the other side. But the other side is going to find it. Insurers pull records. Prior claims show up in databases.
The difference between your lawyer knowing in month one versus finding out in a deposition is enormous. Early, most of it can be handled. Late, it looks like you were hiding something, and credibility is harder to repair than facts.
Pre-existing conditions in particular are not automatically fatal to a claim. Making something worse counts. But that argument only works if someone prepared it.
Medical records can only highlight the injury, not how it affects your personal life.
Nobody's chart says you can't lift your kid, or that you stopped coaching, or that you sleep three hours because of the pain, or that you turned down overtime for four months. That evidence only exists if you create it.
A simple running note on your phone is enough:
Days you missed work or cut hours
Things you used to do and can't now
Bad days, and what triggered them
Out-of-pocket costs, including small ones
Six months later you won't remember any of this accurately. Right now you would.
A lot of anxiety in these cases comes from silence. People assume a slow month means something went wrong, or they see a number mentioned somewhere and assume it applies to them.
You're allowed to ask where things stand, what the next step is, and why something is taking as long as it is. A firm worth working with answers that without making you feel like a nuisance.
The lawyer's job is to build the strongest version of what's true. They can't build something that isn't in the record.
Which means the outcome of your case is partly decided by ordinary, unglamorous consistency on your end — going to appointments, picking up the phone, being honest early, writing things down while they're fresh.
None of it feels like legal work. It's just the raw material. And no amount of skill on the other end of the phone can make up for a case with nothing in it.
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