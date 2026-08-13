What Injured Employees Should Know About Work Injury Benefits

New York City is home to one of the country's largest and most diverse workforces, with millions of employees working across healthcare, construction, hospitality, transportation, and countless other industries. Even with workplace safety regulations in place, injuries remain a regular occurrence. The New York State Workers' Compensation Board continues to process well over 100,000 claims each year, reflecting how frequently employees require medical care and wage replacement after work-related accidents.

For injured workers, those numbers represent real people whose lives are suddenly put on hold. Understanding how workers' compensation benefits operate can help employees protect both their health and financial stability after an accident. The Shulman & Hill Workers' Comp Team assists injured employees in understanding the claims process and the benefits they may be entitled to while they recover.